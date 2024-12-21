Airtel Uganda and Buganda Kingdom Renew Partnership with K2 Telecom in Commitment to Enhance Connectivity

Kampala, 20th December 2024: Airtel Uganda and Buganda Kingdom’s K2 Telecom have renewed their partnership, reaffirming their shared commitment to providing innovative telecommunication services to Ugandans. The partnership, which initially began in 2018, has allowed K2 Telecom customers to access Airtel Uganda’s full range of services, including phone, internet, and mobile money, while maintaining the unique K2 prefixes 708 and 709.

Soumendra Sahu, Managing Director, Airtel Uganda, emphasized Airtel’s continued dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships that bridge digital gaps and promote inclusivity across Uganda.

He said, “The renewal of this partnership is an indication and commitment to our shared vision of empowering communities through reliable and affordable telecommunications services. By leveraging Airtel’s robust network and K2 Telecom’s innovative solutions, we aim to deliver seamless connectivity to all Ugandans, enhancing their ability to communicate, transact, and thrive in a digital world.”

The partnership has already delivered significant benefits to customers, including access to Airtel Money’s secure and convenient mobile financial services, Airtel’s high-speed internet, and a wide scope of affordable voice and data packages. By renewing this agreement, Airtel Uganda and Buganda Kingdom aim to build on this success and offer even more tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of Ugandans.

Oweek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda, expressed gratitude for Airtel Uganda’s unwavering support and commitment to enhancing connectivity within the kingdom.

“The collaboration between Buganda Kingdom’s K2 Telecom and Airtel Uganda is a powerful example of how partnerships can drive innovation and development. Together, we have made significant strides in connecting people and providing them with tools to improve their lives.”

In addition to this partnership, Airtel Uganda and Buganda Kingdom continue to collaborate on other initiatives, including the Kabaka Birthday Run, the Masaza Cup tournament, and the Bika Cup Tournament. These activities further highlight the shared commitment to community development and cultural preservation.

Customers can purchase an Airtel-K2 network sim card at Airtel Uganda service stations across the country at a cost of Ugx. 2,000.