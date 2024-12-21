This year, oh yes, it’s been a year. We’ve all felt it, each in our own way. For some, it’s had its sweet moments, while for others, it’s been more on the sour side depending on the lens you have viewed it through. A lot has happened in this country, both good and bad, and I think it’s worth shining a light on some of these moments. After all, some of them might never happen again, and this might just be my one chance to share how I saw them.

I remember 2023, the country was rocked by the infamous iron sheets (mabaati) scandal. These iron sheets, intended for the people of Karamoja, were instead misappropriated by certain officials within government. Some were distributed to their close associates, sparking public outrage.

The situation escalated, leading to the arrest of several ministers and the recovery of the stolen materials. In his wisdom, the President stepped in, ensuring the matter was handled decisively by the responsible agencies. This intervention highlighted the importance of accountability in public service.

I must commend the tireless efforts of the Anti-Corruption Unit, the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), and other sister agencies that work relentlessly to combat corruption. It is their commitment that gives us hope that, one day, Uganda will truly be corruption-free. Let us continue to support and strengthen these institutions in their noble work.

2024 began on a strong note as we hosted two major events, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G77+China Summit. These gatherings brought many visitors and high-ranking leaders from around the world to our beautiful country. It was a proud moment for Uganda, as we demonstrated our ability to organise such significant international events while showcasing the warmth and hospitality we are known for.

During the sessions, important declarations were made, focusing on global cooperation and development. Uganda now holds the chairmanship of both NAM and the G77, a position that reflects our growing role in international affairs. Our guests left with great admiration for how welcoming and organised Uganda was, leaving us with much to celebrate.

This year 2024, The Anti-Homosexuality Act was passed and signed by the President, causing a lot of noise, especially from Western countries and their media. It wasn’t only them, some Ugandans, foreigners, and even people who act like they are the moral leaders of our country also criticised the decision. They said it was wrong to oppose homosexuality, claiming it goes against human rights.

But let’s be clear: being against homosexuality doesn’t mean we are eliminating anyone. It simply means we uphold our values as a nation, rooted in our culture, traditions, and beliefs. God, in His wisdom, created man and woman for a reason. The law is straightforward: their actions are illegal under the laws of this land. No one is above the law.

Some individuals have even taken the matter to court, insisting it was wrong to pass the Act. To them, I say, let’s respect the democratic processes and sovereignty of our nation. This law represents the will of the majority of Ugandans, who value the family unit and moral integrity. Bread might choke you if you ignore the voice of the people and continue to undermine our laws.

On 4th August 2024, President Museveni officially commissioned the newly constructed Kole-Gulu-Nebbi-Arua Transmission Line, marking a significant milestone for the West Nile sub-region. This 132kV power line, now fully energised at the Nebbi Substation, connects the region to the national power grid for the first time.

For years, the 13 districts of West Nile have endured unreliable power supply, a challenge that began with the unbundling of the Uganda Electricity Board. This new transmission line will deliver electricity from key hydropower plants, including Karuma, Agago/Achwa, Nyagak I, and Nyagak III.

The connection is vital for addressing the region’s growing electricity needs, supporting local industries, businesses, and households. It promises to transform the socio-economic landscape of West Nile, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply for years to come.

After the joy of connecting West Nile to the national power grid, tragedy struck just days later. On 9th August this year, a devastating landslide occurred at the Kiteezi garbage dump in Kampala. The immense heap of rubbish, which had grown into a mountain over time, collapsed, burying several people living nearby.

This heartbreaking incident claimed the lives of nearly 20 individuals, leaving the entire country in mourning. It was a tragic reminder of the consequences of neglect, as reports suggested that the disaster could have been avoided if proper measures had been taken.

For the families who lost their loved ones, this year has been especially difficult. As a nation, it was a sombre moment that highlighted the urgent need for accountability and better waste management to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Oh, I can’t move on without mentioning our lovely house next to the National Theatre. A lot happens there, some of it comical, some of it thought-provoking. Our Members of Parliament make their regular appearances, often swinging by to sign for their allowances before heading off to attend burials in our villages. Honestly, I see them at so many funerals that I sometimes think it’s their main connection to their constituents, comforting those who’ve lost loved ones.

But when it comes to organising meaningful constituency consultations or barazas on important issues? Well, that’s another story.

I’ve yet to hear of anyone holding one.

That said, they did work on the National Budget. After thoroughly reading through it (with a little help from professional advice), the President asked Parliament to revisit and revise certain areas before final approval. To their credit, they did the necessary revisions, and the budget was eventually passed. So, at least on that front, they delivered though still our friends who refuse to attend the budget reading but comment more about it did the same thing, they never attended the session, wow Mr. Ssenyonyi and his Sheep.

Guys, if you are one of those who travel often or make trips to the airport, you have probably noticed the incredible transformation. Entebbe Airport is no longer the same place we used to see last year. It’s now a modern, world-class international airport with state-of-the-art departure and arrival facilities. Credit goes to NEC, the engineering arm of the UPDF, for turning it into such a masterpiece. The place looks fantastic, and the numbers of arrivals and departures have shot up significantly.

On top of that, Uganda Airlines is growing to greater heights. The customer base is growing steadily, and they have opened up exciting new routes. We are now flying to West Africa, South Africa, the UK, China, and Dubai, with even more destinations coming up next year. Our national carrier is really making moves.

Oh, and let’s not forget Kabale International Airport, which is nearing completion. While it’s initially going to handle heavy flights bringing in machinery for the refinery construction, it’s almost ready for handover to the government by the contractor. That’s solid progress right there. With these developments, we are definitely raising the bar when it comes to air travel.

As we prepare for our Christmas holiday, let’s remember and pray for those who lost their loved ones in Kiteezi. Let’s also pray for our parliament, asking for wisdom to carry out its responsibilities as expected, not as they have done.

Michael Woira

Patriotic Ugandan