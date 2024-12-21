The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has congratulated Ugandans on making it to the end of 2024 in her Christmas message.

“With special thanks to the fountain of honour, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, and our Mama, First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, Minister of Education and Sports, I would like to congratulate the people of Busoga and Uganda in general on reaching this Christmas season while they are still healthy. I thank you, Mr. President and our Mama First Lady, for your capable leadership. All praise be to the Almighty God, and I pray that we all finish 2024 successfully and enter into 2025 in good health,” the Minister said.

The minister urged all Ugandans, especially parents, to observe Christmas with prudence and to remember that children must return to school after the holiday.

“As we enjoy all sorts of sweet meals and drinks, remember to save because very soon children will be demanding school fees,” she added.

“We do not want to hear depressing news of insecurity in your respective areas, so I call on all RDCs/RCCs, Deputies and their Assistants, and all security agencies to ensure that Ugandans are kept safe with their properties during this festival season,” the minister said.

In addition to wishing everyone in Uganda a happy Christmas and a prosperous 2025, the Minister also conveyed her special love and affection for the people of Budiope West, Buyende District.

She concluded by expressing her gratitude to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his tireless efforts to lift Ugandans out of poverty and urging everyone to embrace government initiatives like Emyooga, PDM, and the 4-Acre Model method to make significant progress in 2025 and bid poverty in our communities.

“I wish You all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year of 2025!”