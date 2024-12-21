As the festive season approaches, the Kiira Regional Police command has intensified security measures to ensure public safety and security.

Led by Regional Police Commander (RPC) SSP Charles Nsaba, the police, supported by the UPDF under the Cantonment Commander Busoga sub region, Brig General Emmanuel Kanyesigye are implementing a comprehensive strategy to prevent crimes and maintain order in the region.

According to Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson SP James Mubi, the police have heightened joint security intelligence to avert potential threats such as terrorism, murders, aggravated robberies, arson, sexual-related offences and disruptive public safety criminal activities.

This involves sharing intelligence with other security agencies to identify and neutralize potential security threats.

In addition, the police have increased visibility through day and night joint security patrols, focusing on areas with large public gatherings, roads, streets, blackspots, government installations, and music concerts.

This is aimed at deterring criminal activities and providing reassurance to the public.

SP Mubi says the police have also engaged in joint security planning, with regular meetings held among high-ranking officials to monitor and review security plans.

“…this ensures that the police are prepared to respond to any security incidents that may arise during the festive season….”, he explains.

He says community policing programs have also been intensified, targeting families, business communities, boda-boda operators, taxi touts, factories, hotels, hospitals, churches, mosques, music shows, markets, and local leaders.

“…this approach aims to build trust and cooperation between the police and the community, helping to prevent crimes and maintain public safety…”, the police loudspeaker says.

Furthermore, he says all CCTV cameras in the region have been reactivated and are working effectively to capture and monitor activities, provide technological evidence, and prevent dangerous situations.

To address concerns about road safety and robberies, the police have increased traffic police presence on major roads, including the Trans-Africa Highway that connects Uganda to Kenya.

This is aimed at reducing road accidents and highway robberies that are common during the festive season.

To ensure the safety and security of critical infrastructure, the Kiira Regional Police command has announced that sensitive installations will receive reinforced security during the festive season.

These installations include: Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). The tax authority’s offices and facilities will be secured to prevent any potential disruptions to tax collection and revenue management.

Bank of Uganda Currency Centre: The central bank’s currency storage and distribution facilities will be heavily guarded to prevent any attempts at theft or vandalism.

Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) Depot. The oil company’s fuel storage facilities will be secured to prevent any potential sabotage or theft.

Police facilities like stations, barracks, and posts will be reinforced with additional personnel and security measures to prevent any potential attacks or disruptions.

Hydroelectric power dams, such as the Owen Falls Dam and Bujagali, will be secured to prevent any potential sabotage or disruption to the power grid.

SP James Mubi also says the iconic Nile Bridge connecting Jinja to Kampala will be heavily guarded to prevent any potential sabotage or disruption to traffic

Local Council (LC) officials have also been directed to record and label all homes, including particulars of visitors, to enhance security. Additionally, LC officials will conduct night patrols alongside armed police personnel to prevent security breaches.

The police have also deployed joint marine patrols on Lake Victoria and the Nile River to prevent piracy, drowning, and other water-related crimes.

Private security organizations have been briefed on securing the festive season, with emphasis on access control, timely sharing of vital information, and observance of human rights.

With these measures in place, SP Mubi says the Kiira regional police command is confident that the festive season will be peaceful and secure.

The public is urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season.

Asked about fireworks, the police publicist says organizations, hotels, or groups planning to display fireworks must obtain written clearance from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abbas Byakagaba

“…this is a mandatory requirement to ensure public safety and security during the festive season, and so to host a safe and successful fireworks display, organizers should also consider other essential factors…”, he says.

These factors are Planning and Preparation: Plan the display in advance, ensuring you know which fireworks will be used and in what order.

Professional Contractors: Only professional contractors licensed to use the different types of fireworks should be hired to perform the display.

Risk Management: Consider relevant regulations, risk management, and insurance coverage to minimize potential risks.

Community Safety: Take great care to ensure the safety of the community and recruit people with previous experience of firework displays to assist with the event.

By following these guidelines and obtaining the necessary clearance, the police say organizations can host safe and enjoyable fireworks displays for all to enjoy.

What You Need To Know:

What are Fireworks?

Fireworks are a type of pyrotechnic device designed to produce a visual and auditory display of colourful lights, sounds, and effects.

They typically consist of a combination of fuels, oxidizers, and color-producing chemicals, which are ignited to produce a controlled explosion.

What are Fireworks Used For?

Fireworks have been used for various purposes throughout history, including:

Celebrations and Festivals: Fireworks are often used to add a spectacular element to celebrations, such as New Year’s Eve, Independence Day, and cultural festivals.

Entertainment: Fireworks displays are a popular form of entertainment, often accompanying concerts, sporting events, and other public gatherings.

Traditions and Rituals: Fireworks have been used in various cultural and religious traditions, such as Chinese New Year and Diwali.

Military and Ceremonial Purposes: Fireworks have been used in military contexts, such as to signal victories or to commemorate important events.

History of Fireworks

The concept of fireworks dates back to ancient China, where fireworks were first invented during the Han Dynasty (206 BCE – 220 CE).

The earliest fireworks were made from bamboo tubes filled with gunpowder, a mixture of saltpetre, sulfur, and charcoal.

The use of fireworks spread throughout Asia and eventually to Europe, where they became a popular form of entertainment during the Renaissance.

The modern fireworks industry developed in the 19th century with the introduction of new pyrotechnic technologies and safety measures.

Over time, fireworks have evolved to include a wide range of effects, colors, and shapes, making them a beloved and iconic part of celebrations around the world.

Fatal Fireworks Accidents

There have been many recorded instances where poorly handled fireworks have resulted in fatal accidents.

2019: Sri Lanka Fireworks Factory Explosion: A fireworks factory explosion in Sri Lanka killed 10 people and injured over 50.

2017: Mexico Fireworks Market Explosion: A massive explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico City killed at least 35 people and injured over 80.

2015: Taiwan Water Park Fireworks Explosion: A fireworks explosion at a water park in Taiwan killed 15 people and injured over 500.

2013: United States: Fireworks Accident at a Wedding: A fireworks accident at a wedding in the United States killed the groom’s brother and injured several others.

2012: India: Fireworks Factory Explosion: A fireworks factory explosion in India killed 40 people and injured over 50.

Common Causes of Fatal Fireworks Accidents.

Based on various reports and studies, some common causes of fatal fireworks accidents include improper handling: handling fireworks without proper training or precautions.

Defective Fireworks: Using defective or faulty fireworks that can malfunction.

Ignition Sources: Igniting fireworks near open flames, sparks, or other ignition sources.

Overcrowding: Firing fireworks in crowded areas, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Lack of Safety Precautions: Failing to follow basic safety precautions, such as wearing protective gear or having a fire extinguisher nearby.

Prevention is Key:

SP James Mubi says that while fireworks can be enjoyable, it’s essential to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to prevent accidents. “…by being aware of the potential risks and taking steps to mitigate them, we can minimize the risk of fatal fireworks accidents…”, he remarks and wishes everyone a crime-free festive season.