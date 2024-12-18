KAMPALA – Dr Matthias Magoola, the founder and Managing Director of Dei Biopharma Ltd, has been recognised at the prestigious International Molecular Biologist Awards for his contributions to vaccines research.

Dr. Magoola was given the Best Researcher Award for his contribution and honourable achievement in innovative research with his emphasis on using mRNA technology to produce therapeutic drugs and protein vaccines.

The annual biochemistry and molecular genetics award recognizes a scientist whose molecular discovery has improved human health.

Dr. Magoola was recognised after he authored a study titled “Advancing Therapeutic and Vaccine Proteins: Switching from Recombinant to Ribosomal Delivery—A Humanitarian Cause” which is published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

The study emphasises that mRNA technology has emerged as a promising approach to producing therapeutic proteins, offering several advantages over traditional recombinant technology or in vitro translation methods.

“The validation of in vivo messenger RNA (mRNA) technology has been accomplished for COVID-19 vaccines. The bioreactors inside the body, the ribosomes, deliver these proteins at a small cost, since these are chemical products and do not require extensive analytical and regulatory exercises,” the study reads in part.

Commenting on the award on Tuesday, Dr. Magoola said the cost of producing drugs using mRNA technology makes drugs affordable, especially for people in the developing world.

“The cost of therapeutic drugs and making protein vaccines is very expensive, hence not affordable to over 6.5 billion people all over the world,” he said.

“This paper and our cutting-edge technology reveals and teaches what the world needs to do to bring down the cost of these drugs. The research also aims to create harmony among different agencies all over the world that make these products,” he added.

Dr. Magoola said the paper inspires the developing countries to manufacture their own therapeutic drugs.

“We thank them (Molecular Biologist Awards) for selecting our research paper among thousands. We thank the team at DEI that has spent sleepless nights to put this research together,” he said.

This comes after Dr. Magoola was early this year awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) from the European International University France.

He also authored a study titled, “Synergistic Approaches in Neurodegenerative Therapeutics: Multi-Target Drug Innovative Interventions for Alzheimer’s Disease,” which has been published in Pharmaceuticals, a peer-reviewed, open-access Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and Related Drug Sciences.

Dr. Magoola holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry from Makerere University Kampala (MUK).

About Dr. Magoola

Dr. Magoola has led the Dei Group over the years to birth a portfolio of sub-companies across diverse sectors, including the current development of the flagship biological drugs and vaccines manufacturing facility in Mattuga, Wakiso District, in Uganda, being spearheaded by Dei Biopharma Ltd.

Its flagship product, the Dei Anti-Malarial drug derived from natural sources, had its active ingredient isolation process performed in the United States of America in the latest cutting-edge laboratories.

It was confirmed to be the most efficient anti-malarial drug ever discovered; with a US patent, this will be the first new drug for malaria treatment.

Dr. Magoola’s ’ first product was a Covid 19 vaccine that he developed using the mRNA technology in the USA, and it is currently being kept in a cell bank in the USA

With more than 100 patents filed in the USA, for the treatment of different diseases and vaccines, including for cancer, HIV, Alzheimers, Malaria T.B, Diabetes, etc.

One of Dr Magoola’s patents that encode Darbepoetin a therapeutic protein used for treatment of Acute Kidney failure and cancer, using mRNA being the first in class in the World has received feed back from the US FDA making Dr Magoola among the first scientists in the world to make a therapeutic protein products using this cutting edge technology of mRNA to make such a product.

US FDA has given feedback and allowed the development of this novel product to continue.

Dr Magoola has filed another Type B meeting with the US FDA for his vaccine used in the treatment of Neurodigenorative disorders, including Alzheimer and awaiting for feed back from the USA FDA.

It is this cutting-edge technologies and innovative research solutions that has led to the Intternational Molecular Biologist award to go to Dr. Magoola.

Dr. Magoola has also been nominated and confirmed a full member of Sigma Xi, a prestigious society that brings top world scientists together.

Founded in 1886, Sigma Xi goals aim to honour excellence in scientific investigation and encourage cooperation among researchers in all fields of science and engineering.

Many of the world’s most influential scientists have been members of Sigma Xi, such as Albert Einstein, Linus Pauling, Barbara McClintock, and Sally Ride.

Dr. Magoola, too, has also been nomitated by the Silcon Valley Review as one of the upcoming pharmaceutical CEOs to watch in 2025.