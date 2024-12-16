Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations, met with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, at the National Palace in Addis Ababa on Monday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Ethiopia’s armed forces, received Gen Kainerugaba, who was accompanied by his counterpart, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula.

Gen Kainerugaba, who arrived in Addis Ababa on Saturday, held talks with Field Marshal Jula on military cooperation, including intelligence sharing, training, and military production.

On Sunday, Gen Kainerugaba expressed gratitude to Field Marshal Jula for inviting him to his “ancestral home, Ethiopia” on his X platform. “I thank my beloved brother, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, for the invitation to visit my ancestral home Ethiopia. Uganda and Ethiopia are blood brothers who can never be separated,” Gen Kainerugaba stated.

The meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscores the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between Uganda and Ethiopia.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, while serving as Commander of Land Force, met the Ethiopian PM in 2022 and toured the Ethiopian Air Force headquarters in Bishoftu as well as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam during his visit.