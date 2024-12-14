In a bold move, George Abdul, the current RDC Otuke in Otuke district, Lango sub region has announced his candidacy for the Erute South MP seat in Lira District in the 2026 elections.

Abdul George, a staunch NRM member, promises a people-centered approach to leadership, focusing on tangible results that can trigger socio-economic transformation.

Born in a small village called Odipa-Wigweng, Alyet Parish, Agali sub county in Lira district, Abdul rose through the ranks to become a prominent leader in Lango and the country where he currently also serves as the Whip for RDCs in the sub region.

He is son to Lino Omongi (RIP) and Imat Norah Omongi. The name Abdul was coined from the Lango phrase ‘cecek bala dul’by peers because he was a very short boy.

His journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to serving his community and country. As a young man, Abdul demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, serving as Students’ Guild President at UCC Pakwach and later as District Youth Council Chairperson in Lira.

Described as an experienced young leader, communicator, mobiliser, peacemaker and mentor, Abdul’s vision for Erute South is one of prosperity, peace, and progress.

Now holding a master’s degree in Business Administration majoring in Accounting from Lira City’s Lira University, George Abdul is committed to working tirelessly to address the challenges facing the community, including poverty, unemployment, and inadequate access to education and healthcare.

He started his education at Gomi Primary School where he was the best pupil before going to Amac Complex SS and Dr Obote College, Boroboro for his O and A level studies where he served as head prefect and best student in the academic field.

Unlike others who vie for leadership positions for self-aggrandizement, Abdul George quips that while success is all about growing oneself, leadership and success is all about growing others.

An ardent fan of Arsenal Football Club in the European Premier League, Abdul’s approach is centered on empowering the community through activities and programs that can help people overcome poverty and become self-sufficient.

He believes that by working together, they can achieve great things and create a brighter future for all.

Abdul faces an uphill task, competing against political heavyweights like Hon Sam Engola and UPC’s Hon Jonathan Odur. Hon Sam Engola was among the presidential appointees to the Constituency Assembly that drafted, debated and adopted the 1995 constitution.

He also served as MP Erute South for one term when he doubled as the State Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Hon Jonathan Odur is now serving his second five-year term as the area MP and indicators show he still wants to bounce back in 2026.

However, Abdul George remains undaunted, likening his situation to the Biblical account of David versus Goliath.

“…well, some ‘Philistines’ and ‘Israelites’ may see me as a political underdog, but my fresh perspectives and new ideas are giving me stamina and very soon the narrative will change like was the case with David…”, he muses.

With his commitment to people-centered leadership and tangible results, Abdul is poised to gain traction among voters and potentially upset the old guard.

George Abdul’s candidacy marks a new era of leadership in Erute South, one that is focused on empowering the community, promoting socio-economic transformation, and challenging the status quo.

Without mentioning names, George Abdul says gone are the days when politicians would use sentiments to confuse voters and win elections.

“…empty rhetoric will not fill empty bellies of our people, Erute South needs a leader who can deliver socio-economic progress by meaningfully engaging and lobbying the government and partners for programmes and activities…” he said.

As the 2026 elections approach, one thing is clear: Abdul George is the ideal candidate to represent Erute South constituency in the next parliament.

He is also the chairperson Board at the Lango Zonal Presidential Industrial Hub, a Skilling Centre for youth started by President Yoweri Museveni near Lira University.