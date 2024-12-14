With only 12 months to go before the 2026 general elections in Uganda, the political temperature is rising, and some incumbents are facing unexpected challenges.

In Bukono Constituency, Namutumba, State Minister for Housing Princess Persis Namuganza is facing a surprise rival – her own campaign agent, Hajji Siraj Kirya Gusongoyirye.

Hajji Gusongoyirye, 52, has already begun campaigning, citing the need to address what he calls the “gaping gap” between the MP and residents, who he claims have become “political orphans.”

“…he more concerned and busier with the president’s work at the expense of the very people who gave her the mandate which in turn led to the ministerial appointment…”, he remarked.

He accuses Hon. Namuganza of being too busy with national duties, neglecting her constituents’ needs.

A seasoned leader, Hajji Gusongoyirye boasts a wealth of experience, having served as Namutumba District NRM chairman, LC3 chairperson for Ivukula sub-county, and Ivukula Sub County councilor.

As a progressive farmer, he promises to bring about sweeping changes and be a hands-on leader, unlike the “virtual leader” residents are currently experiencing.

Hajji Gusongoyirye’s campaign focuses on reminding President Yoweri Museveni of his 2011 pledge to construct a bridge linking Ivukuka Namakoko in Namutumba to neighboring Buseta in Pallisa district.

This strategic bridge would facilitate trade and business between the two districts and surrounding areas.

“…such political laziness of not following up pledges are the reasons some residents get frustrated and choose to vote opposition thinking the government has forgotten about them…”, he noted with concern.

The Bukono Constituency, comprising three town councils (Nangonde TC, Ivukula TC, and Kibaaale TC) and four sub-counties (Nangonde, Ivukula, Kibaale, and Nabweyo), is set to witness a heated battle for the MP seat.

Political analysts are now watching with keen interests whether Hajji Gusongoyirye’s experience and grassroots approach be enough to unseat the incumbent, or will Hon. Namuganza’s national influence and experience secure her re-election. Only time will tell.

What You Need To Know:

Namutumba District, sometimes referred to as Busiki District is one of the 11 districts that form the traditional Busoga sub region in eastern Uganda.

Others are Bugiri, Buyende, Bugweri, Iganga, Jinja, Kaliro, Kamuli, Luuka, Mayuge, Namayingo and Jinja City.

It is named after its ‘chief town’, Namutumba, where the district headquarters are located.

According to information available, Namutumba district is bordered by Pallisa to the north, Kibuku to the northeast, Butaleja to the southeast, Bugiri to the south, Iganga to the southwest and Kaliro to the northwest.

Namutumba District was created by an Act of the Ugandan Parliament in 2005 and became operational on 1 July 2006.

The district was previously part of Iganga District and was known as Busiki County.

In the 2021 general elections, Princess Persis Namuganza who stood on NRM ticket got 10,955 votes beating her close rival Emmanuel Maganda Katoko who obtained 10,370 votes.

The results showed a decline compared with the 2016 polls when Hon Namuganza got 12,74o votes and won the elections beating the then closest rival Michael Saire (now serving as RDC) who garnered only 9,707 votes.