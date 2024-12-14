President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed South Africa for standing firm against the apartheid rule, which he said was the foundation of liberation in many African countries against colonial rule.

According to President Museveni, the resistance against apartheid policy in the 1990s not only marked a victory for South Africa but became a powerful symbol of the broader struggle against colonialism and oppression, inspiring other nations to fight for independence and social justice.

“You gave us a lot of encouragement outside here. It was very good because it showed that the whites were not in control and the liberation movements were able to recruit a lot of good people,” H.E. Museveni said.

The President made the remarks on Friday, December 13, 2024, at State Lodge, Nakasero, during a meeting with H.E Lulama “Lulu” Marytheresa Xingwana, the outgoing High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Uganda, whose four-year tour of duty came to an end having come to Uganda on 20th November 2020.

During the farewell call that was also attended by Mr. Ngwako Solomon Sebola, Counselor Political and Gurshen Booysen, the First Secretary of Administration at the South African High Commission, the outgoing South African High Commissioner, H.E. Lulama expressed gratitude to President Museveni and the people of Uganda for the support rendered to her mission and government, especially during the difficult times of the coronavirus when she began her tour of duty.

“I want to thank you for your leadership. I remember at that time when we did not have the vaccines and so on, you were able to give us vaccines for our missions through UPDF. Their doctors and nurses came to our embassy to give us vaccines. So, we felt protected,” H.E. Lulama said.

“Uganda is our home. I have been welcomed greatly by the people of Uganda and although I’m going back home, I will always visit Uganda. When it gets cold in South Africa, I will remember the beautiful country of Uganda and come for a visit and return after the winter,” she added, further expressing great admiration for the Ankole cattle breed, which is greatly appreciated in South Africa.

“I have seen your cattle, and my President (H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa) loves them very much. We all get the Ankole cattle from him, and the farmers in South Africa love them; they are very popular because the meat is cholesterol-free and the milk is good,” she said.

H.E. Lulama also hailed the strong relations between Uganda and South Africa that were cemented during the state visit of President Museveni to South Africa in February 2023 and his address to the successful business summit that was followed by the Uganda-South Africa Trade & Investment Summit in Uganda in September 2023, where companies from both Uganda and South Africa pledged to join forces to ensure that they take advantage of the economic potential of the two countries to build a strong economy for the two countries and Africa.

“We have companies from Uganda that are exporting agricultural products from Uganda to South Africa, such as pineapples (I will miss the pineapples, paw paws, and avocado), and they are bringing other products to Uganda. We are looking forward to strengthening the relationship, and we thank you very much for your support,” she noted, adding that there are plans by the Development Bank of South Africa working together with ABSA Bank to fund the construction of the road from Mubende to Kampala starting next year.

Ms. Lulama also hailed President Museveni for his support at the continental (African Union) and international (United Nations) levels.

During her tour of duty, President Ramaphosa of South Africa visited Uganda twice, one of them being his attendance at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77+China Summit in Kampala that took place in January.

She further stated that South Africa is looking forward to Uganda’s continued support to South Africa, which dates before they won elections in 1994 and were still under the apartheid regime.

“You were one of the great leaders in Africa that stood up and sacrificed greatly and hosted our freedom fighters here in Uganda in Kaweweta and one of our ambassadors, my predecessor, and our defense advisor were trained here in Kaweweta,” she noted.

Later at State House Entebbe, President Museveni also bid farewell to the outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Dr. Tania Perez Xiques, whose departure leaves behind a legacy of strengthened bilateral relations between Uganda and Cuba that has lasted for now 50 years.

President Museveni hailed Uganda’s relations with Cuba that the two countries have enjoyed since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1974.

President Museveni promised to support Cuba with food supplies such as maize, beans and milk, and on the other hand, Cuba will support Uganda with medical supplies and human resources in the medical field.

Ambassador Tania expressed gratitude to her Ugandan counterpart and friends, highlighting the shared history and collaboration between the two countries in sectors such as education, health and cultural exchange.