President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the notable progress made on the action points and cooperation agreements signed between the two nations.

On Friday, December 13, 2024, President Museveni met with Algerian Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Attaf, who visited Uganda as President Tebboune’s special envoy. Their discussions reviewed the successful implementation of decisions made during President Museveni’s state visit to Algeria in March 2023.

The agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) span sectors such as energy, tourism, agriculture, animal health, education, and scientific research. Minister Attaf noted that President Tebboune is personally monitoring the progress of these initiatives.

Trade Growth and Education Gains

Minister Attaf reported significant growth in trade between the two countries. Uganda’s coffee exports to Algeria have risen from $13 million to $16 million, while milk imports have increased from $800 million to $1 billion. Additionally, more Ugandan companies have been shortlisted to export goods to Algeria.

On education, President Museveni expressed satisfaction with Algeria’s increased scholarships for Ugandan students in science-based fields, which have risen from 100 to 217 and are fully utilized.

Uganda’s diplomatic relations with Algeria, led by Ambassador Hon. Alintuma Nsambu since 2017, have continued to flourish, with Algeria demonstrating remarkable generosity toward Uganda.

“I’m very happy with the message and thank H.E. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune,” President Museveni said.

Support for Algeria’s AU Bid

Minister Attaf also conveyed a request from President Tebboune for Uganda’s support of Algeria’s Ambassador Selma Malika Haddadi in her bid for the Vice Chairperson position at the African Union Commission.

In response, President Museveni affirmed Uganda’s support for Kenya’s Raila Odinga in his Pan-Africanist bid for the AU Chairmanship, emphasizing solidarity with East Africa.

Broader Discussions

The meeting also included the delivery of a written message from President Tebboune, along with fraternal greetings and a call to further strengthen Algerian-Ugandan relations. President Museveni and Minister Attaf discussed key issues on the African Union agenda, developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Middle East, and the decolonization process in Western Sahara.