Uganda Breweries has been awarded the Platinum Award under the Manufacturing sector category for the Financial Year 23/24 at the Tax Payers Appreciation Award ceremony that took place at the Uganda Revenue Authority Headquarters in Nakawa.

The awards, now in their 18th edition under the theme ‘Honoring Pillars of National Growth’ recognise the top taxpayers who have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment and adherence to tax regulations.

Speaking while presiding over the event, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija applauded all the companies and individuals that have religiously paid their taxes which has greatly supported the government to provide better services for the citizens.

He also emphasised that taxes are not merely financial obligations but essential investments in the country’s collective future.

“While tax-related challenges continue to exist, the government of Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging digital innovations to bolster tax compliance, with Digital Tax Stamps (DTS) emerging as a cornerstone of this effort,” said Kasaija.

He added that complying with tax obligations demonstrates trust in the system and is a collective responsibility to uplift Uganda from past economic challenges.

The URA commissioner General, John Musinguzi Rujoki, described the awarded taxpayers as exemplary. He highlighted the efforts made by the URA to ensure compliance across industries, which has fostered fairness and accountability within Uganda’s tax system.

“As an organization, URA plays a crucial role as it is mandated to assess, collect, and account for Central Government Tax Revenue, which encompasses Non-Tax Revenues. Paying taxes is not always an easy task that is why we recognize the sacrifices many of you make to fulfill this responsibility amidst all the challenges. Your dedication does not go unnoticed and that is why we recognize you as the pillars of National Growth”.

The other winners of the award were UMEME Uganda Limited which emerged as the overall winner taking away this year’s Excel Award. Tororo Cement emerged as the 1st runner up while ATC Uganda Limited emerged as the 2nd runner up.