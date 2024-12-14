Mengo, Kampala; 13th November, 2024; The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), in partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), have launched an innovative water harvesting and treatment technology at Mengo Senior School. This initiative is part of the Appropriate Technology Project, aimed at leveraging intellectual property to foster sustainable development while promoting sustainable practices.

In July 2015, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the Government of the Republic of Uganda represented by URSB embarked on a partnership to implement a Bilateral Project on Appropriate Technology (BPoAT) in Uganda. To support faster implementation of the project, a national expert group, a multi-sectoral committee was established in September 2015 and identified two needs areas, rainwater harvesting and treatment, and alternative technologies to fired bricks and environmental conservation.

The new system is designed to harvest rainwater, treat it effectively for consumption, and ensure consistent access to clean water for the school community. The selected beneficiary community is a school with a population of over 6,300 students and structures like a vibrant innovation club to allow student participation in the project. The school also has a vast network of alumni and interested organizations increasing the chances of uptake by these and others in commercialization.

Speaking at the launch, Gilbert Agaba, who represented the Registrar General emphasized the importance of intellectual property in driving technological advancements that directly impact communities. He noted, “This project demonstrates how innovative solutions can address critical needs while fostering self-reliance and sustainability. URSB is committed to supporting such initiatives that contribute to national development. The launch of this futuristic technology is part of URSB’s wider strategy to enhance creativity while offering solutions to community needs” He said.

The technology, designed to enhance water access and quality, is a testament to the transformative power of innovation in addressing everyday challenges. By harvesting rainwater and employing advanced treatment methods, the system ensures a reliable supply of clean water for the school, benefiting both students and staff. It aligns with Uganda’s broader goals of integrating sustainable technology into daily life while addressing pressing issues like water security.

The school administration commended URSB for the kind gesture. Samuel Mulindwa Mukasa, the Chairman, Parents Teaches Association pledged that they would maintain the facility and train students on better usage. ‘We thank WIPO and URSB for choosing our school. With the big number of students, we have been having challenges with providing clean drinking water. This facility will help us to provide enough water for our students bringing down our utilities costs’ He added.

Representatives from WIPO lauded the project, highlighting its alignment with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation. They commended URSB for championing intellectual property as a catalyst for innovation and community empowerment.

The launch event also included a demonstration of the technology, interactive sessions with students, and a discussion on the role of intellectual property in education and innovation.

Through this project, URSB and its partners reaffirm their commitment to creating impactful, sustainable solutions that address critical community challenges and inspire a culture of innovation. The initiative is expected to serve as a model for other schools and communities to adopt similar technologies.