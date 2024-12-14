On Thursday, 89 individuals with no prior background in technology graduated with tech skills after completing a six-month training program at the Refactory Academy.

Refactory is Uganda’s leading software development academy, bridging the gap between education and industry. Over the past five years, it has trained approximately 700 young professionals, achieving a remarkable 91% placement rate and driving innovation within the tech ecosystem. Designed by industry experts for the tech sector, Refactory empowers individuals with the skills necessary to transform Uganda’s digital economy.

The graduation ceremony coincided with the premiere of the highly anticipated Digital Skills Showcase 2024 at the National ICT Innovation Hub, in Kampala. The Showcase is part of a three-year program called Ten X, which aims to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the digital economy. It is funded by the Mastercard Foundation and implemented by Refactory in collaboration with other consortium partners.

The event brought together over 300 attendees, including tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, policymakers, and educators, to celebrate the transformative impact of digital skills on Uganda’s economy.

Michael Niyitegeka, the Executive Director at Refactory Academy, said, “The Digital Skills Showcase is not just a celebration of talent but a call to action for all stakeholders to invest in skilling and innovation. Together, we can build a sustainable digital future that empowers individuals and transforms communities.”

The graduating cohort, which included women, youth, and persons living with disabilities from various professions such as hospitality and healthcare, completed training in areas including Foundations of Software Engineering, Python and JavaScript certificates, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

“Our primary focus is to enable as many young people, especially women from underserved communities, to access tech skills because when they do, their employability potential significantly increases,” Niyitegeka added.

The one-day event featured inspiring keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and innovative project demonstrations by Refactory alumni and students. Highlights included breakthrough solutions aimed at addressing Uganda’s pressing digital challenges and interactive zones that fostered connections among key stakeholders in the tech ecosystem.

Benoni Katende, the Chief Technology and Enterprise Solutions Officer at NSSF Uganda and the Chief Guest at the Showcase said, “We can use technology to solve real-life problems, and that is when we will begin to see a difference. Find a problem that you can solve and use technology to address it. Let us adopt a problem-solving mindset and create solutions that are disruptive in nature, making them faster, cheaper, and better.”

Emmanuel Kodwo, a Senior Associate Researcher at Includovate and an alumnus of Refactory, emphasised the importance of understanding the context in which developers operate.

“You cannot just sit in a room and develop a solution. As a developer, you need to understand the field for which you are creating a solution. Simplicity is key when developing tools for users, and programmers must grasp the basics of the relevant fields to effectively address problems,”Kodwo said.

Winfred Claire Nakamatte, a midwifery professional currently working with Laboremus Uganda, a software company, shared her journey: “A few months after completing my course in Midwifery, Refactory Uganda announced a call for young women to enroll in a one-year software engineering course. Encouraged by a friend, I applied, and was considered after passing the entry interviews. Today, I am very passionate about what I do and the change in career has positively impacted my life.”

Ends