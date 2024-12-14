The leaders of the NRM in the Bugisu subregion are impressed by the ongoing process of digitising the party register, noting that when complete, it will help to promote transparency in the internal elections.

They remarked yesterday in Mbale city as they convened for an extended District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting that was called by the NRM Director of Communication and team leader Bugisu Data Centre, Hon. Emmanuel Dombo.

“My party will at last adopt a digital membership register, which I hope will resolve the many challenges we face, especially during structural and primary elections,” John Wambogo Wekesa, the Mbale city NRM Chairperson, said after an inspection of the teams at the Bugisu data centre.

Wambogo challenged those interested in contesting under the NRM in the primary elections to prepare for a free and fair election.

Mr Dombo remarked that the NRM secretariat was grateful for the contributions of the NRM leaders in Bugisu and for the constant mobilisation of the population to embrace the government programs to improve their welfare.

Dombo reiterated that leaders were mesmerised by the exercise he has described as accurate.

“Our clerks are entering the data as it is. There are no additions or deletions allowed to limit forgery,” Dombo said.

Once this phase is complete, Dombo said the register will be updated across all villages to remove ineligible voters, add missing ones, and correct any inaccuracies.

“This updated register will then be used during structural elections and later for primary elections, in line with the roadmap set by the Central Executive Committee,” the director revealed as he called upon aspiring candidates for elective offices in the ruling party to begin consultations and engage with the public to build visibility.