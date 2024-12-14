Rubanda, Uganda – Hon. Henry Musasizi, the Minister of State for Finance (General Duties) and NRM Chairman for Rubanda District, has asked the people of Rubanda to work together, stay disciplined, and fight HIV/AIDS as a united community. His message was delivered by Rubanda District Governor Stephen Kasyaba during a belated World AIDS Day celebration on Friday.

Musasizi said that HIV/AIDS is still a big problem in Uganda, with 1.4 million people living with the virus. He urged people to avoid risky behaviors like prostitution, which are some of the main causes of new infections. He also reminded residents that while HIV drugs can help control the virus, the best way to fight it is by preventing new infections.

“Yes, the drugs can control the virus, but they don’t remove it completely. We must focus on preventing new infections by living responsibly,” Musasizi said.

Rubanda District was praised for its strong health performance in 2024, ranking fourth in the country after Lira City, Kiruhura, and Soroti City. However, Musasizi said the district must do more to reduce HIV infections, which remain high.

The District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Abdon Birungi, reported that 3,103 new infections were recorded in 2024. Rubanda Town Council had the highest number of cases (121), followed by Muko Sub-County (81) and Hamurwa Town Council (40). Most of the new infections were among women, which Dr. Birungi said was partly because men are less likely to seek medical help.

Hon. Musasizi called on health workers to focus on educating men.

“Men are still afraid to test for HIV. We need to teach them the importance of knowing their health status,” he said.

Musasizi also sent a message of hope and support to people living with HIV/AIDS.

“To those living with HIV, you are not alone. You are important, and you deserve love, care, and respect,” he wrote.

He urged the community to stop stigma and discrimination against people with HIV and asked families to honor the memory of those who have died from AIDS by continuing the fight against the disease.

The event featured testimonies from people living with HIV, such as Rwabusinde Vincent and Namara Provia from Hamurwa Sub-County. Both have lived with the virus for over 20 years and have managed to keep it under control with treatment.

“We are not patients; we are people living with HIV,” Rwabusinde said, adding that his wife and children are HIV-negative.

Lt. Col. Nathan Kaganda, Commander of the UPDF Battalion in Greater Kabale District, praised the reduction of HIV cases among the Batwa community. He said this progress is due to community education and targeted interventions.

Hon. Musasizi urged everyone in Rubanda to renew their efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He encouraged them to educate the community about HIV/AIDS and correct false beliefs,support people living with HIV/AIDS with kindness and care and make sure everyone can access HIV testing, treatment, and care.

“Let us pray and work for a world where everyone, no matter where they live or how much they earn, can get the care they need,” Musasizi said.

This year’s national commemoration of World AIDS Day was held on December 1 at Bukungu Primary School in Bukungu Town Council, Buyende District, where President Museveni led the country in addressing the epidemic.