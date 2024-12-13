The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has called on communities in Mayuge district to join efforts in protecting and conserving forests, as illegal logging and destruction of planted trees continue to rise.

This appeal follows reports of extensive deforestation in South Busoga Forest Reserve, particularly in compartments 10, 12, 14, and 15, where tree species such as Maesopsis eminii, Araucaria, and pine have been severely affected.

In a recent operation, NFA patrols discovered that over 300 trees, including Maesopsis eminii and Araucaria species, had been illegally cut down in the Central Forest Reserve near Nnenda village in Malongo sub-county.

The trees were felled for fuelwood, and land was cleared for cultivation, with 0.8 hectares of forest land already destroyed. This illegal activity is part of ongoing encroachment in the area.

NFA’s Communications and Public Relations Manager, Aldon Walukamba, emphasized the importance of community involvement in halting forest destruction.

“Protecting and conserving our forests is not solely the responsibility of the NFA; it also rests with the communities that rely on these forests for their livelihoods. We need collective action to safeguard these natural resources for future generations,” Walukamba stated.

During the operation, NFA arrested a suspect, Balikowa Siraji, who was handed over to the authorities. However, in retaliation, angry community members destroyed an additional five hectares of one-year-old pine plantations. Tensions escalated, with reports of roadblocks and random beatings as clashes between the community and enforcement teams intensified.

“Such destructive behavior only exacerbates the problem. We urge for calm and constructive dialogue. NFA remains committed to working with local leaders and law enforcement to restore peace and protect the remaining forest areas,” Walukamba added.

In 2005, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni issued a directive allocating land equivalent to 48 villages from South Busoga Forest Reserve, in accordance with the law.

Similarly, in 2011, the President instructed the Minister of Water and Environment to ensure that local communities, or wanainchi, coexist harmoniously with the forest while legal procedures for securing land are worked out in Parliament.

“Communities are urged to follow the law, with local leaders guiding them on the correct procedures.The NFA remains vigilant and has proposed strengthening patrol units and boundary demarcations to curb further deforestation,” Walukamba noted.