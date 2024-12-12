The fight against corruption has intensified in the Karamoja, with the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) organizing community barazas to promote accountability and transparency in the subregion.

A community Baraza was held on Wednesday in Nabilatuk district to promote transparency and improve service delivery in the district.

Community members raised issues including the Parish Development Model (PDM) implementation, education, roads, water, and non-payment of some UBOS enumerators, to which a government official responded.

The Assistant Chief Administrative Officer (A/CAO) Mr. Longolia John and other technical staff who attended the Baraza addressed the accountability issues in the district.

Mr.Longolio thanked KACC and the citizens for attending the baraza, stating that, “This is a positive step to promote transparency in the district.”

He also mentioned that the issue of the lack of a mortuary in the district will be solved soon.

The area RDC, Mr Kyeyune Senyonjo expressed gratitude to a few community members who used the PDM money appropriately but was disappointed in others who misused it and called it “Personal Drinking Money.”

“Government and NGOs have provided funds to the people of Karamoja, yet poverty remains high in this region.What has caused this, are you people bewitched?” He wondered.

The Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition has been organizing District Integrity Promotion Forums, Integrity Awards and Barazas as tools to combat and reduce corruption in the region.

Ms. Mary Lucy Lokwi, the project officer for KACC, thanked the citizens and government officials for participating in the Baraza.

While Dr. Ayub Mukisa the Executive Director of KACC pledged to continue empowering citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers and ensure value for money, ultimately reducing poverty and improving the status of the people in Karamoja Sub region.