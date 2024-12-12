On 6th September, 2023, I wrote an article entitled “my observation about Bobi wine’s tours”. It’s an article that still stands and proves me right about his faked crowd gatherings.The recent bye election in the south Western district of Kisoro proved right my thoughts in that article.

it’s evident that Bobi Wine moved With a huge convoy of NUP Mps with their aides, NUP coordinators and NUP foot soldiers from allover the country ferrying them to Kisoro and eventually, he miserably lost.

However, if there is any worst news to land into the wars of Bobi wine and his his close sycophants , it’s the creation of Mpuga’s Democratic Alliance. This has totally crippled Bobi Wine’s dominance in his former strong hold of Buganda.

Hon. Mpuga, accompanied by several other Buganda traditionalists and conservatives made the announcement to hundreds who had gathered at Malibu Gardens in Kampala on Friday 6th December, 2024.

Mpuga castigated NUP and it’s leadership for inexperienced and poor leadership that cannot drive the opposition to the trust of the people to change the country’s leadership.

“We have our friends we have left at Kavule. They have their issues. We have Uganda to save. They will save themselves and we shall save them if they fail to save themselves.” he said.

This statement is a testament that Leadership is not about being the smartest person in the room, but about making others smarter. Mpuga’s unnecessary removal from his role as leader of opposition being replaced by an inexperienced Senyonyi, the worst LOP in Uganda’s history has clearly shown that Bobi wine and his core NUP sycophants don’t embrace collaborative leadership a virtue that has killed their party at an infant stage.

They lack emotional intelligence, clear and effective communication to bring everyone on board. They don’t lead by example and they don’t encourage continuous learning to promote the culture of continuous learning vital for team development. They treasure indiscipline , abuse and malignant behaviors.

Fostering a positive team culture and creating a positive and inclusive team culture is essential for engagement and productivity.

Leaders should actively work to build a supportive environment where team members feel safe to express their thoughts and take risks. This is one of the key virtues possessed by president Museveni and has kept the NRM stable.

The creation of the democratic alliance and also given its similarity with the Suubi pressure group formation, it takes away all the cream and respected figures from NUP leaving a skeleton of opportunists and fortune seekers.

It also goes with the support of Mengo loyalists, Buganda traditionalists and conservatives given the recent sour relationship between Bobi Wine/NUP With Buganda.

The Mpuga-Bobi break away and consistent beakering leaves a fertile ground for the ever prepared Museveni and NRM to regain the support in the region ahead of 2026 polls.

To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books. It has always seemed to me that competiting a well disciplined, intelligent and the best president in the country’s history, you should equally match his stature. The young are no longer invited to seek the hidden truths but rather locked within the shapes and behavior of living beings.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher, political analyst and Assistant RCC JINJA City.

Tel. 0754877595

Email: georgemubiru93@gmail.com