Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), has graduated from Kyambogo University with a Bachelor’s degree in Community Development and Social Justice.

Amina ,aged 24, hails from Nabilatuk town council, in the Nabilatuk district, Karamoja Sub region. She is one of the girls who values education and she has debunked some reports claiming that the Karamojong people have a negative attitude towards formal education.

Currently, Amina Lowakori, serves as the Integrity Officer at KACC and has been leading the Karamoja Integrity Citizens Awards in the Karamoja Sub region.

She is the first born to Mr. Atibu Leese and Mrs. Esther Atibu in Nabilatuk district.

Amina’s aspirations is to pursue a Master’s degree and a Ph.D, as she shared.

“I admire people with a Ph.D and I aim to obtain a Ph.D while I am still young.”

She urges parents in Karamoja Sub region to ensure their children attend school and provide them with necessary scholastic materials.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, emphasized the importance of encouraging youth to pursue Master’s and Ph.D. degrees from reputable universities so that they can return to Karamoja and add value to the region.

Dr. Mukisa added that Amina’s degree from a reputable university has been reflected in her performance.