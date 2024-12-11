Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has entered into a landmark 25-year concession agreement with One Nature Hotels Limited for the development of a luxury lodge at Channel Track, located near Kazinga Channel in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The signing ceremony, held today at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities Headquarters in Kampala, was presided over by Hon. Tom Butime, Uganda’s Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities.

The agreement, signed by UWA Chairman Prof. James Kalema and One Nature Hotels Limited’s Managing Director, Eng. Hani Saliba, marks a significant step forward in Uganda’s commitment to enhancing its tourism sector while prioritizing environmental sustainability. With an investment of $10 million in the lodge’s development and an additional $1 million allocated to the introduction of boat services on the Kazinga Channel, the project promises to elevate Uganda’s tourism offerings while boosting local economies.

The luxury lodge, set to be built at Channel Track, will offer visitors unparalleled access to the natural beauty of Queen Elizabeth National Park, including spectacular wildlife viewing opportunities and leisure activities along one of Uganda’s most renowned waterways, the Kazinga Channel. As part of the development, One Nature Hotels has also secured land in Rushaga, outside the park, where they plan to create high-end facilities designed to attract tourists, especially from the Middle East and other international markets.

Hon. Tom Butime commended the agreement, highlighting Uganda’s increasingly strong relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the positive impact of UAE investments in the country’s tourism sector. “Uganda enjoys a strong and fruitful relationship with the United Arab Emirates, and this agreement is a testament to that bond,” Butime said.

“I encourage more investors from the UAE to explore opportunities in other national parks across Uganda. Such partnerships are crucial in advancing sustainable tourism and conservation, while simultaneously creating jobs and uplifting local communities.”

Investing in Conservation and Community Development

The agreement not only focuses on luxury tourism but also emphasizes the importance of conservation and community involvement.

Prof. James Kalema, Chairman of the UWA Board of Trustees, described the partnership as crucial for the continued success of Queen Elizabeth National Park as a flagship tourist destination in Uganda.

“This concession is a significant step in solidifying Queen Elizabeth National Park as a premier destination for tourism in Uganda,” Kalema said.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have, from generating revenue to creating jobs and raising awareness about Uganda’s incredible biodiversity.”

Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, also underscored Uganda’s competitiveness in attracting global investors. “This partnership demonstrates how Uganda is leveraging its unique natural assets to attract world-class investments,” Bahinduka said.

“By combining luxury tourism with conservation, we set a benchmark for sustainable tourism that benefits both nature and the local people.”

Eng. Hani Saliba, the Managing Director of One Nature Hotels Limited, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to sustainability and excellence.

“Our vision is to deliver world-class luxury while championing sustainability. This is going to be a game changer for Uganda’s tourism industry. The addition of boat services on the Kazinga Channel will enhance the visitor experience and leave a lasting positive impact,” Saliba said. “This partnership is not just about building a hotel; it’s about creating a legacy.”

The project will feature eco-friendly infrastructure and will strictly adhere to sustainability principles, ensuring minimal environmental impact. The lodge will be designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding environment, providing guests with an immersive experience in one of Africa’s most biodiverse regions.

Strengthening Uganda-UAE Relations

The agreement was also hailed by the President of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, who emphasized the strong and growing relationship between Uganda and the UAE. “The relationship between Uganda and the UAE should be fully exploited for the development of Uganda,” he said.

“With reliable transport links between our two countries, the groundwork is in place to attract more visitors and investors to Uganda. As long as the opportunities are well-prepared and promoted, more people will undoubtedly come to experience the beauty of this country.”

The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Uganda’s Consul General to the UAE, Ambassador Henry Mayega, UWA Executive Director Sam Mwandha, and officials from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The development of the luxury lodge is expected to bring significant benefits to local communities around Queen Elizabeth National Park. Not only will it boost tourism revenue, but it will also create a variety of job opportunities in construction, hospitality, and boat services, enhancing the livelihood of local residents. Additionally, the project aims to raise global awareness about Uganda’s rich biodiversity and its efforts to protect its natural heritage.

As Uganda continues to develop its tourism sector, the UWA- One Nature Hotels partnership serves as a prime example of how sustainable, luxury tourism can complement conservation efforts while fostering economic development for local communities. The luxury lodge at