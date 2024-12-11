The stakeholder consultative forum on AI, held on Tuesday at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugoloobi themed “Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence for Uganda’s Development, marked a critical juncture in Uganda’s digital transformation roadmap.

“It’s my absolute honour to welcome you to this pivotal gathering,” Thembo began, emphasizing the significance of AI as more than a technological milestone. “AI is a force reshaping industries, societies, and economies globally. Together, we have the opportunity to define how this transformative potential can uplift every one of us.”

The former minister acknowledged the prevailing fears about AI, particularly on social media and among political leaders. However, he stressed that these apprehensions should not overshadow the opportunities AI presents. “The positive aspects of AI far outweigh the fears we may think of,” he noted. “Globally, while no one can predict the exact impact, it is clear that AI is set to disrupt many facets of our lives.”

The workshop’s objectives focused on understanding AI opportunities, addressing challenges, and shaping policy. Thembo highlighted that Uganda must proactively engage with AI to avoid being left behind. “The government has directed us to take action, and as UCC, it is within our mandate to advise on communication policy,” he asserted.

He painted a vision of AI enhancing key sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education. “Imagine AI-powered precision farming enabling farmers to predict weather patterns and maximize yields or AI-driven personalized learning platforms that transform education for our children,” he illustrated. “These are not distant dreams. They are achievable realities if we work collectively.”

Nyombi called for practical steps, focusing on “quick wins” that can yield immediate benefits. “Let us emphasize use cases that don’t require large investments. For example, AI-driven platforms can help students in Karamoja learn from the best teachers in the country by leveraging data and intelligent systems,” he explained.

He underscored the importance of collaboration among government bodies, academia, private sector players, and civil society to establish a robust AI ecosystem. “Realizing AI’s full potential for Uganda requires unwavering collaboration,” Thembo urged. “Together, we can design solutions that not only address our unique challenges but also position Uganda as a leader in Africa’s narrative.”

He also called for responsible innovation and equity: “Let us innovate responsibly, prioritize equity, and champion sustainability. Let today’s deliberations translate into actionable steps that will define Uganda’s AI-powered future.”

Forming a strategic approach to localising AI solutions in Uganda’s ecosystem:

Michael Niyitegeka, the Executive Director of Refactory urged policies makers and institutions of learning to take a strategic approach to artificial intelligence. He emphasized that the country must scale down and clearly define how AI will operate within its own context, as this will be the key to successful integration and growth in the sector.

He pointed out that institutions such as the Makerere AI Lab are already showing promising developments with products nearing commercialization. However, he raised an important question: “If these products were to scale, how many more researchers would be needed to support such growth?” The products being developed are indeed impressive, but Niyitegeka acknowledged that there are still significant gaps to be filled, particularly in terms of human resources and research capacity.

“The AI landscape in Uganda is beginning to show clear signs of emerging opportunities. One such area is commercial banking, where AI is rapidly being adopted. Banks are not only enhancing their data-driven capabilities but are also hiring AI professionals to meet the growing demand for technological expertise. This trend is transforming commercial banks into major players in the AI sector, setting a strong example for other industries to follow,” he said.

Another area of opportunity is in the rapidly expanding field of chatbot technology. He highlighted; “Companies and organizations worldwide are increasingly seeking professionals who can build, train, and maintain chatbots. There is huge potential in this space, with demand for chatbot expertise growing exponentially across the globe.”

He however made it clear that AI is not a monolithic field; it is made up of many different disciplines, each requiring specialized skills. He acknowledged that Uganda currently lacks the senior AI experts needed to drive large-scale projects. “Many Ugandans with advanced AI expertise are working with global companies like Meta, and they are unlikely to return to the country in the short term. Therefore, Uganda must focus on developing a pipeline of junior AI engineers who can fill entry-level positions and build the necessary competencies for future advancement.”

He emphasized the importance of training and upskilling Ugandans to meet the growing demand for AI talent, noting that this demand is not limited by borders it is a global phenomenon.

Pointing to Kenya as an example of how AI can be a tool for growth. He urged researchers to benchmark from the neighbouring country so that Uganda also comes out with its own localised AI infrastructures and Ecosystem.

“In Kenya, individuals are feeding data into AI models as part of their work, contributing to the development of AI systems and gaining valuable experience in the process. The more data these individuals contribute, the better the AI models become demonstrating how this hands-on experience can be crucial for building talent and advancing AI technologies.”