Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa, a name that resonates with the echoes of financial prowess, is on the verge of assuming a monumental role in Uganda’s banking sector.

Known for his calculated precision and remarkable achievements, Kalifungwa, the seasoned Zambian accountant and corporate giant, is poised to take the helm as the Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Uganda. As one of the most coveted positions in Uganda’s banking landscape, this appointment is bound to send ripples through the financial world, and Mumba is more than ready to ride this wave of destiny.

Currently serving as the Managing Director at Absa Bank Uganda, Kalifungwa has been nothing short of a financial marvel.

His appointment to lead Uganda’s largest bank by assets and profitability, effective March 1, 2025, follows a rigorous selection process, where he has been meticulously vetted and chosen for the monumental task ahead. His journey, however, is anything but ordinary.

His storied career spans nearly three decades, and during this time, he has climbed the rungs of the corporate ladder with an unmatched combination of skill, determination, and a sharp eye for financial strategy.

Kalifungwa replaces Anne Juuko, the trailblazing leader who transformed Stanbic Uganda into a financial titan. Juuko, whose tenure at the bank was marked by unparalleled success, left in March 2024 to take on a prestigious role as Stanbic Bank Group’s Regional Head of Global Markets for Eastern Africa, based in Nairobi. Mumba’s appointment brings with it a sense of continuity, yet his arrival heralds a new era—a fresh chapter of financial innovation and growth.

Born in Zambia and armed with an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, Kalifungwa is not just a banker; he’s a financial strategist whose expertise extends beyond the numbers. With two decades of experience in senior banking roles across Botswana, Zambia, and Uganda, his resume reads like a blueprint for success.

He’s a master in business development, a connoisseur of risk management, and a visionary in financial strategy. Kalifungwa’s strategic mindset has seen him guide banks toward unprecedented growth, steering them through turbulent times with a steady hand and an eye on the future.

“We are confident that under Mumba’s leadership, Stanbic Bank will experience an even greater surge of success, continuing our commitment to driving Uganda’s growth,” said the bank’s brief but powerful statement, echoing the optimism that has surrounded Kalifungwa’s appointment.

However, the road to Kalifungwa’s appointment was not without its fair share of challenges. The search for a substantive CEO at Stanbic Bank Uganda had been delayed for nearly a year, encountering numerous hurdles, including regulatory setbacks that left the financial world in suspense. In early April 2024, it was revealed that the Bank of Uganda had rejected Stanbic Group’s original choice for the position—an esteemed banking executive from Eswatini.

Though the reasons behind the rejection remained shrouded in secrecy, the move triggered a wave of debate within Parliament, where Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and other MPs backed the decision to “reject a non-Ugandan.” They argued that, given the success of the previous CEOs—Juuko and Patrick Mweheire—Stanbic needed a leader who was not just familiar with Uganda but also deeply committed to its growth.

In the wake of the controversy, Stanbic was left in the hands of a temporary leadership team. Sam Mwogeza, the Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking, was appointed Interim CEO, while Barbara Dokoria, the Executive Head of Compliance, stepped into the role of Interim Executive Director. They took charge on April 1, 2024, following the departure of Emma Mugisha, ensuring that the bank remained on course during this transitional period.

Yet, as the dust settled and the bank looked forward to the future, it became clear that Mumba Kalifungwa was the ideal candidate to lead Stanbic into the next chapter of its success story. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering commitment to excellence, Kalifungwa is not just a numbers man—he is a leader who sees beyond the spreadsheets. He brings with him an unparalleled wealth of experience in steering financial institutions through dynamic markets, making him the perfect fit for Uganda’s largest bank.