The NRM party is in its final stages of getting a credible voter’s register ahead of the 2025 internal elections to determine flag bearers, says Hajjat Medina Naham, the director of Finance and Administration at the party secretariat.

Medina assured the NRM members yesterday as she spoke to the media in Arua city where she is coordinating the two West Nile data Centres, where digitalization of the NRM membership register is taking place.

The 21-days activity at 20 data centres countrywide follows the March 2024 register update and registration of the new NRM members.

“This time around, we are going to ensure that we have an all-inclusive register at the time of elections, and I don’t expect us to have many challenges like we did in the previous registers,” Hajjat Medina said.

In this project, Medina said a team of data clerks familiar with local dialects, IT officers, verification officers and supervisors were hired to ensure due diligence before any data is uploaded into the system.

“We have so far captured about 13 million out of the 18 million registered members and we hope to complete the exercise within the stipulated time or even less, ” Medina said as she commended the teams involved in the process.

When complete, the register shall be printed and sent to all the villages for members to check and confirm their particulars.

“The students and those who may have missed to register will then have an opportunity to be registered,” Medina said.

“We recruited very fine teams to do a good job. Their welfare is taken care of to ensure smooth work operations. There are so far no major challenges because the online system is effective and the computers are good too,” Irene Nyafono a supervisor at Arua city data Centre supervisor said.