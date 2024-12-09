The 14th edition of the East African Inter-Parliamentary Games commenced on December 8, 2024, in Mombasa, Kenya, with Uganda’s Women Parliamentary Volleyball team making a strong start. The team defeated hosts Kenya in straight sets (3-0) at Aga Khan Academy in a game held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Led by Hon. Helen Nakimuli, the team showcased resilience and skill, reflecting their determination to defend their title. Nakimuli, also the Woman MP for Kalangala District, credited the victory to teamwork and her personal journey of perseverance after recovering from a severe injury sustained during the previous edition in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nakimuli’s leadership and the contributions of her teammates—Joyce Bagala (Mityana District), Ethel Betty Naluyima (Wakiso District), Jenipher Ayoo (Kalaki District), Agnes Kunihira (Workers’ Representative), Baroda Kayaga (Kamuli District), Sarah Najjuma (Nakaseke District), and Christine Ayebare—were pivotal. Their cohesion highlights Uganda’s strong representation in the competition.

Other results from Day 1 include:

Men’s Volleyball: Kenya 3–1 Uganda

Women’s Basketball: Uganda 66–13 Kenya

Men’s Basketball: Uganda 56–34 Burundi

Women’s Netball: Uganda 61–9 Burundi

Men’s Football: Uganda 3–0 Kenya

The games, officially opened by Kenyan President William Ruto, aim to foster regional integration and promote healthy competition among legislators. Uganda’s opening-day performance positions the team as a formidable contender in this year’s tournament.

Nakimuli emphasized the significance of the games in enhancing parliamentary collaboration:

“Participating as a team not only sharpens our skills but also deepens and strengthens regional integration through networking.”

As the competition progresses, Uganda’s Women Parliamentary Volleyball team remains focused on replicating past successes and retaining their title.