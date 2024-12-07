President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged the people of Kasese to focus on improving their household income in order to transform their lives socially and economically.

“Focus on household incomes; others will come later,” he said.

The President made the remarks today during a joint thanksgiving ceremony for Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Minister of State for Trade and Hon. Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga, the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, at Kaguta Grounds in Nyakatonzi, Kasese District.

The President advised the locals that as they think of creating wealth, they should do it with “ekibaro” (calculation) so that they are able to make good profits.

He said wealth can be created through the four sectors of the economy which include commercial agriculture, Manufacturing/Industries, services and ICT.

President Museveni emphasised that those with small pieces of land should undertake the four acre model farming where in one acre they grow coffee, in the second acre they grow fruits, in the third acre they grow pasture for dairy and then on the fourth acre, they grow food crops. In the backyard, he said they should do poultry, piggery and those near the swamps to do fish farming.

“As you create wealth, do it with ekibaro (calculation). Some people don’t have ekibaro and this contributes to poverty in a home,” he said, cautioning small holder farmers against growing crops like maize and cotton which require large chunks of land to be profitable.

“Those who have listened to the NRM message have managed to thrive.”

President Museveni also urged the people of Kasese to differentiate between wealth creation and development, saying that the former is more important for the socio-economic transformation of Ugandans.

“People don’t differentiate between wealth creation and development. You can have development like tarmacked roads, electricity but still people remain poor. The NRM analyzed that development is for us all but wealth is for an individual,” he said.

He further cautioned the people of Kasese against politics of identity based on tribes and religion.

“A person who preaches politics of identity based on religion and tribe is your enemy and they are greedy. A person who is not selfish works with everyone irrespective of their tribe and religion to support his or her prosperity,” he expounded, before urging the locals to ensure peace in their area.

On the other hand, President Museveni thanked God for Gen. Mbadi and Hon. Kabyanga and for being elevated to the Ministerial positions.

“They are good public servants and they perform their duties diligently. I’m so happy to be here to thank God for elevating them,” he said.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi thanked President Museveni for appointing Hon. Kabyanga and Gen. Mbadi as Ministers.

“I would like to convey this message to the people of Kasese that your two sons are hardworking Ministers and they are always articulating concerns of the people of Kasese to the government,” he said.

“We congratulate you the two Ministers and we thank His Excellency, the President for spotting you and appointing you. We also thank you, Your Excellency, for recently appointing Dr. Crispus Kiyonga as the Chancellor of our prestigious university of Makerere. We Thank you for considering Kasese on these and other appointments.”

Hon. Kabyanga thanked President Museveni for remembering him and appointing him a Minister.

“The only gift I can give you, Your Excellency, is to say thank you. If it was not for you, I wouldn’t have become a minister,” he said.

He also raised a concern that the people of Kasese lack household income and he pledged to the President that they are already sensitising the masses to embrace government programs and projects aimed at improving their livelihoods.

“We are mobilizing them to embrace the 4 acre model and we are leading by example. Me and Gen. Mbadi have started demonstration farms to tell people what to do and other leaders are doing the same,” he said.

“Your Excellency, apart from PDM, give us affirmative action, we are going to show you that Kasese has been transformed.”

On his part, Gen. Mbadi thanked God for what He has done for them in their lives.

“And of course we want to thank Him for using you, Your Excellency, to identify us and find trust that we can be part of your Cabinet and support you in your endeavors to cause socio-economic transformation in our societies so that we are all prosperous and job and wealth creators,” he noted.

“I really thank God and you for the various appointments and promotions you have kept giving me.”

On behalf of Omusinga wa Rwenzururu, His Majesty, Charles Wesley Mumbere, Gen. Mbadi thanked President Museveni for sustaining peace and security in the country, describing it as a bedrock for development.

“He also thanked you for loving Rwenzururu and Kasese and the support to the cultural institutions,” he said.

The event was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among other dignitaries.