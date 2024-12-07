As I reflect on my experience teaching at St. Mukasa Seminary, I am reminded of the vast differences between the old and young generations. The younger generation’s perspectives, values, and ways of life are shaped by the world they live in – a world that is vastly different from the one we grew up in.

The ancient Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, once said, “No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.” This quote encapsulates the reality that each generation is unique, shaped by the experiences, challenges, and opportunities of their time.

The younger generation has grown up in a world where the internet, secularism, and liberalism have profoundly impacted their worldview more so their ideologies. They are more connected, more informed, and more open-minded than any previous generation.

As the Catholic moral theologian, Thomas Aquinas, wrote, “Grace builds on nature.” We must recognize and appreciate the unique gifts and strengths that this generation brings to the table.

However, this generation also faces unprecedented challenges. They are bombarded with information, constantly connected to their devices, and often struggle with anxiety, depression, and loneliness. As the Bible says, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). We must be willing to listen, to empathize, and to walk alongside them in their journey.

So, how can we effectively journey with this generation? First, we must be willing to lower our enthusiasm and approach them with humility. We must recognize that we do not have all the answers and that this generation has much to teach us. As the African proverb says, “When an old man dies, a library burns.” We must be willing to learn from them and to value their perspectives.

Second, we must be willing to adapt our methods and approaches to meet the needs of this generation. This may involve using new technologies, embracing new forms of communication, and being more flexible and open-minded in our interactions with them.

Finally, we must be willing to let go of our preconceptions and biases. We must approach this generation with an open heart and mind, recognizing that they are not the same as we were at their age. As the Bible says, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2).

If we fail to walk the talk of this generation, we risk losing them. We risk becoming irrelevant and out of touch. As the Catholic moral theologian, Gaudium et Spes, wrote, “The joys and the hopes, the griefs and the anxieties of the men of this age, especially those who are poor or in any way afflicted, these are the joys and hopes, the griefs and anxieties of the followers of Christ.”

Let us embark on this journey with humility, empathy, and an open heart. Let us walk the talk of this generation, and in doing so, let us discover new ways of being, new ways of living, and new ways of loving.

Sem. Robert Bigabwarugaba

robertbigabwarugaba@gmail.com

St Paul’s National Seminary – Kinyamasika