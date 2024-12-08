MOMBASA, KENYA: President William Ruto has called on leaders in the East African Community (EAC) to align efforts towards realising the full potential of the community.

Kenya’s President Ruto said this can be done through swift and decisive actions to remove barriers to trade, expansion of regional markets, and enhancement of connectivity with a view to unlock opportunities.

President Ruto made this call while presiding at the opening ceremony of the 14th East African Community Inter- Parliamentary Games on Saturday, 07 December 2024 in Mombasa City.

He called for working together to build stronger connections, deepen integration and ensure the EAC remains a viable bloc.

“Together, we can achieve extraordinary things for our people. Let us grow the EAC into a turbocharged engine driving Africa’s economic renaissance and propel the continent to its rightful place as a leader in the next phase of global transformation,” he said.

Speaker Among (R) cheering on the different teams participating in the games as they march through Mombasa City

Ruto, also recently installed Chairperson of the Summit of EAC Heads of State, added that he is committed to championing the principles enshrined in the EAC Treaty, which unite and bind the people of the region.

“These principles include enhancing collaboration, fostering trade and investment, and improving the quality of life for the people of East Africa,” he added.

The president noted the significance of the inter-parliamentary games.

“They are a powerful symbol of our core values of unity, teamwork, collaboration, positive competitiveness, and shared aspirations,” he stated.

The Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Anita Among, said that the Speakers’ Bureau should be established as an organ of the EAC.

“It is an agreed position from the speakers that they should be included in the EAC Protocol. The East African Legislative Assembly should pass a law to include the speakers in the protocol,” she said.

President Ruto, accompanied by Speakers and Members of Parliament from the partner states, led a procession through the city to formally kick-start the games which will run till 18 December 2024.

The games are being held under the theme, ‘EAC 25: Fostering Integration through Inter-Parliamentary Games’.

The disciplines include, football; netball; volleyball; basketball; tug of war; darts; golf; and athletics.