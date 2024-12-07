The Government of Uganda has signed a contract with an Egyptian firm, SAMCO National Construction Company, to build a 20,000-seat Akii Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City.

The stadium project will cost $129 million and is scheduled for completion within 20 months.

The contract signing ceremony took place at State House Nakasero on Friday, December 6, 2024, hosted by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Janet Museveni.

Muhammad Bbaale, the Accounting Officer of NCS, signed on behalf of the Government of Uganda and the National Council of Sports, while Engineer Ibrahim Abdelaziz Mahmoud Mabrouk signed for SAMCO National Construction Company. Solicitor General Pius Biribonwoha witnessed the signing.

During the ceremony, Mrs. Janet Museveni handed over an 18.455-hectare land title for the stadium’s construction to Ambrose Tashobya, Chairperson of the National Council of Sports.

State Minister for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang, described the planned Akii Bua Stadium as a state-of-the-art facility in Lira City. The complex will feature a 20,000-seat main stadium with an athletic track, training facilities with at least two changing rooms, a 2,000-seat multi-sport indoor stadium, a 25-meter semi-Olympic swimming pool, outdoor courts for basketball, netball, volleyball, and badminton, and a 1,000-vehicle parking facility.

The site will include comprehensive infrastructure: roads, utilities, ICT systems, a sewerage treatment plant, landscaping, perimeter fencing, and security systems.

Additional facilities include a fully furnished clubhouse for stadium operations, a 60-room hostel, five sports pitches, and a borehole to reduce water maintenance costs.

Hon. Peter Ogwang acknowledged that while President Museveni’s 2010 pledge to build the stadium for the people of Lango took time to materialize, it represents one of the NRM Government’s most significant achievements.

“To the people of Lango, I know you have been very impatient about this, but today the stadium is a reality, and we want full votes for NRM,” Ogwang said.

He expressed gratitude to Lira City and District’s local leadership for their support and urged the contractors to begin work promptly while adhering to the project timeline.

Hon. Ogwang requested that the First Lady and His Excellency the President formally commission the construction works.

The ceremony was attended by Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health and Woman MP Lira City; Hon. Betty Amongi, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development and MP Oyam South; Deputy Attorney General Hon. Kafuuzi Jackson; Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda; and John Bosco Suuza, Director Legal Advisory Services from the Attorney General’s Office.

Representatives from NCS, FUFA, the Ministry of Education and Sports, PPDA, and Ahmed Abdelgalil Abdelhadi, SAMCO National Construction’s Country Manager, were also present.