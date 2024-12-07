Making a notable departure from the past, Uganda has moved away from recruiting individuals with questionable backgrounds into its armed forces, including the Uganda Police Force (UPF) and the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF).

According to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Bamunoba Ubaldo, who is also the Political Commissar, Uganda is now focusing on recruiting individuals with excellent character and education.

“…make sure you bring up your children properly with reasonable education and discipline if they are to join the police or military plus other sectors, there is no more room for junk characters…”he issued a strong message.

Speaking Friday at the closure of a two-day training for police personnel at the Jinja City based Civil Service College, AIGP Bamunoba emphasized the importance of recruiting the right individuals to prevent isolated cases of violent behavior within the forces.

He noted that the negative backgrounds of some recruits, including a history of criminality, can lead to unfortunate incidents such as shootings of

To address this issue, AIGP Bamunoba called for a revival of community parenting, where children are guided and counselled collectively by the community.

“…in the past when we were growing children belonged to everybody, but nowadays the immediate neighbors and even some family members are a danger to their own…”, he said.

He also emphasized the need to treat children who get into conflict with the law differently from adults and to process child offenders without violating established principles and procedures.

The training, organized by the police leadership was coordinated by SSP Jane Nakityo the Commissioner in charge of Formal education and funded by UNICEF, aimed to equip police personnel with the skills to handle children’s cases effectively.

According to Bamunoba, this is a nationwide programme that is kicked off in the eastern Mount Elgon region and will move to western (Rwizi) Uganda before concluding in Northern Uganda, and West Nile region.

AIGP Bamunoba’s remarks highlight Uganda’s efforts to reform its recruitment process and prioritize the well-being of its citizens.

It also sends a clear message that the armed forces are no longer a dumping ground for criminals who usually get flowery recommendations from LC officials.

Information available indicates that the UPF and UPDF have introduced new recruitment requirements to ensure that only the finest candidates are selected.

These requirements stress that applicants must be Ugandan citizens with a minimum qualification of Senior Six or its equivalent, which must be between 18 and 25 years old.

It also requires that the applicants must be people of unquestionable background clean of any criminal activities and be of good conduct.

By introducing these new requirements, the UPF and UPDF aim to recruit individuals who are not only qualified but also of excellent character.

The current crop of personnel in both the UPDF and UPF, especially those in command and staff level, are highly educated.

Many now hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees, with some even aspiring for their doctorates (PhDs) in various disciplines, coupled with several refresher and upgrading short courses in and outside the country.

Dr John Kamya (PhD), who heads the Curriculum and Doctrine Development, has been applauded for his outstanding contributions to the Uganda Police Force.

This is in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s goal of professionalizing the army and police forces, which were previously marred by corruption and incompetence and lack of patriotism.

The UPDF, in particular, has made significant strides in promoting education among its personnel.

The force has established several schools, including primary, secondary, and technical institutions, to provide quality education to its members and their families.

The UPDF director of Formal Education Col Deus Taremwa has even urged head teachers to prioritize the education of children of service personnel, ensuring they receive the best possible education.

Moreover, the UPDF has encouraged its personnel to pursue higher education, with some officers even graduating with PhDs from reputable universities.

This emphasis on education has helped to transform the UPDF into a more professional and effective force, capable of handling complex security challenges.

The UPF has also followed suit, with its leadership prioritizing education and training for its personnel.

The force has established a directorate of education, which oversees the training and development of its officers.

The UPF has also collaborated with the UPDF to harmonize education, sports, and culture, further promoting a culture of professionalism and excellence.

Overall, the emphasis on education within the UPDF and UPF is a positive development, one that is likely to have a lasting impact on the professionalism and effectiveness of these forces.

Kiira Regional Police Commander SSP Charles Nsaba, who attended the opening ceremony, is now stressing the importance of addressing the root cause of crime at the family level.

He believes that poor parenting is often the starting point for many criminals and that providing children with material comfort and good education is not enough.

Nsaba argues that parents need to take a more proactive role in guiding their children’s behavior and conduct, and that this requires spending quality time with them, listening to their concerns, and engaging in open communication.

The RPC’s comments come as the Kiira region has seen a decrease in crime rates, with a mid-year analysis showing a reduction of 4,521 cases compared to the previous year.

However, he notes that there is still much work to be done to address the underlying causes of crime.

To achieve this, Nsaba is calling for a joint effort from stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to work together to prevent children from becoming involved in crime.

Overall, Nsaba’s comments highlight the need for a collaborative effort to address the root causes of crime and ensure a safer, more secure future for all.

Why Train Police on Children’s Diversion and Data Collection Tools:

Training police on children’s diversion and data collection tools is crucial for several reasons.

Firstly, it helps police officers understand the importance of diverting children away from formal judicial proceedings and towards alternative resolution mechanisms.

This approach ensures that children avoid the negative consequences of being involved in the justice system, such as stigma and trauma.

Effective training also enables police to identify cases that can be handled through diversion, reducing the burden on the justice system and allowing for more efficient use of resources.

Moreover, training police on data collection tools helps them track and analyze cases, making it easier to identify trends and areas for improvement.

When it comes to best practices, countries like the United States have implemented successful diversion programs.

For instance, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, has developed a comprehensive guide on best practices in youth diversion, highlighting the importance of community-based programs and collaboration between law enforcement and social services.

By adopting these best practices, Uganda can develop effective diversion programs that reduce recidivism, improve outcomes for children, and promote safer communities.