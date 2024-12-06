In a move aimed at addressing education barriers faced by girls with disabilities, St. Maria Thereza Rushoroza Primary School on Friday afternoon received menstrual kits and training aimed at equipping girls with the tools and confidence to manage menstruation and stay in school.

According to Ms. Nakachwa Sylivia Lubega, Executive Director of Better Opportunities for Girls (BLOG), in partnership with the Me to You Organization, they donated of 100 menstrual health kits to ensure that no girl is left behind due to the lack of essential sanitary products.

“We envision a future where girls do not miss school because of a lack of sanitary pads,” Ms. Lubega stated. “Our organization is working tirelessly to close the gap that causes young girls to miss school and, in many cases, drop out altogether. Lack of menstrual products leads to shame, missed classes, and even early pregnancies. With this training and donation, we are equipping them with the skills and tools to navigate this challenging time confidently and safely.”

The kits included reusable sanitary pads and knickers, items that are critical but often inaccessible to vulnerable girls, especially those living with disabilities. BLOG also conducted a life-skills training session to prepare the girls for the upcoming holiday season, emphasizing the importance of returning to school as students, not mothers.

Mrs. Macklean Kamusiime Batware, the LC3 Chairperson for the Southern Division in Kabale Municipality, praised BLOG for their impactful gesture.

“Many girls drop out of school simply because they cannot afford basic menstrual supplies. This donation is deeply touching, particularly because it focuses on girls with disabilities, who are the most vulnerable. I urge more organizations to support the girl child so they can pursue their education without such preventable obstacles,” she said.

Sr. Elizabeth Kabarwani Akiiki, the headteacher of St. Maria Thereza Rushoroza Primary School, expressed her heartfelt gratitude,saying the gifts increase dignity and confidence that enables girls to stay focused in school.

“This generous support from BLOG will make a significant difference for our pupils, especially those with disabilities. Education is a powerful tool, and initiatives like this ensure our girls have the dignity and confidence to stay in school and achieve their dreams.”

A report by WoMena Uganda reveals that 48% of girls are unaware of menstruation before their first period, leaving many unprepared for this critical life transition. The Ministry of Education and Sports further highlights that one in four girls aged 12 to 18 drops out of school upon the onset of menstruation, with absenteeism rates spiking from 7% to 28% during their menstrual cycle.

Most girls in Uganda begin menstruation between the ages of 9 and 15, with the average age being 13. However, cultural myths and stigma surrounding menstruation perpetuate shame and isolation, particularly in rural areas. Plan International Uganda reports that 28% of girls miss school during menstruation due to embarrassment or fear of leakage, worsened by a lack of access to sanitary products.

These absences have dire consequences for education. According to UNICEF Uganda, 23% of girls drop out of school after they begin menstruating, contributing to gender inequality in education and limited future opportunities.