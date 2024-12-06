Fort Portal, 6th December 2024 – Prudential Uganda is pleased to announce a donation of USD 100,000 under its Climate & Health Resilience Fund (CHRF) to improve access to clean and safe drinking water for schools and communities in Uganda’s Western and Eastern regions.

The fund, established by the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential in Africa and Asia, is designed to help markets adapt to the impacts of climate change on health. In Uganda, the project, implemented by Tusafishe Limited, aims to provide safe and clean drinking water in selected areas of the Western and Eastern regions. The initiative also seeks to reduce waterborne diseases by installing water purification systems, benefiting over 100,000 schoolchildren and community members.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, approximately 80% of diseases in Uganda are linked to poor water and sanitation. This issue is even more pronounced in rural areas where infrastructure is lacking. While boiling water is a common method for making it safe, it is not practical for schools due to its high cost and the need for a constant fuel supply.

The project will see the installation of over 100 UV purification systems in more than 80 schools and 20 households in surrounding communities, benefiting more than 100,000 individuals. In Uganda, rural schools face significant challenges in accessing safe drinking water. Only about 25% of these schools have piped water, while over 60% rely on unsafe sources, such as shallow wells, rivers, and unprotected springs. These sources are often contaminated and can lead to diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid, according to the Ministry of Water and Environment.

“This project is a testament to Prudential’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and our sustainability agenda of building resilient communities. It also aligns with our purpose of ‘For Every Life, For Every Future,’” said Tetteh Ayitevie, CEO of Prudential Uganda.

“We firmly believe that everyone deserves access to safe and clean drinking water, regardless of their location or circumstances. Through our partnership with Tusafishe, we are proud to contribute to providing safe drinking water in underserved communities. Prudential Uganda is committed to empowering communities and creating a lasting impact. By investing in education, health, and initiatives like this one, we aim to contribute to the long-term development of Uganda and help foster a brighter future for all,” Tetteh added.

“Access to clean and safe drinking water is not just a basic need; it is a fundamental human right that empowers communities to thrive. This partnership with Prudential Uganda to install water purification systems is a crucial step toward reducing waterborne diseases, improving health, and ensuring that children can learn and grow in a safe environment. We are proud to be part of this transformative initiative, which not only addresses immediate water challenges but also lays the foundation for sustainable development and brighter futures for these communities,”said Henry Othieno, CEO, Tusafishe Limited.

The ultraviolet (UV) filtration systems offer a sustainable and practical solution, present a cost-effective and efficient solution for schools to address water quality issues. UV systems can eliminate harmful pathogens without affecting the water’s taste or chemical composition, providing a safe and reliable source of drinking water.