Uganda and Turkey have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing defence cooperation, focusing on military equipment, training, and technology transfer.

The partnership was underscored during the 4th Uganda-Turkey Defence Industries Cooperation meeting, held at the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) headquarters in Kampala.

General James Mugira, Managing Director of NEC, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, referencing the 2016 agreement on defence industries cooperation. “This agreement, signed in the presence of our two Heads of State, underscores the significance of our relationship,” Mugira said.

Leading the Turkish delegation, Gökhan Uçar, Deputy Secretary of the Secretariat of Defence Industries in Turkey, expressed his country’s dedication to deepening ties with Uganda. “We believe Uganda is a key player in Africa, and we are eager to share our expertise and collaborate on defence projects,” Uçar said.

Discussions covered potential areas of cooperation, including advanced technologies such as biometric identification systems.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and representatives from Turkey’s Defence Industry Agency.