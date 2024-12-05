President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reiterated his commitment to transform Karamoja through commercial agriculture, describing it as the ultimate strategy to eradicate poverty in the sub-region.

Speaking during a media briefing at State Lodge Morulinga in Moroto District today, the President highlighted that commercial agriculture offers a broad-based solution, integrating other sectors to address the unique challenges faced by the Karamojong.

“Commercial agriculture is the mass entry point for Karamoja. It not only empowers the people but also guarantees sustainable development for the region,” President Museveni said.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the Parish Development Model (PDM), labeling it as a pilot initiative to foster inclusive growth. Under the program, the government disburses UGX 100 million to participating parishes each year, with plans to increase funding based on the program’s success.

“If it works, we will add more money to ensure more people benefit,” he noted.

President Museveni also outlined various strategies to tackle Karamoja’s socio-economic hurdles. These include,

Free education introduced in 1996 to enhance literacy and empower communities, water access, a priority to support agriculture and livestock which is essential for the region’s pacification efforts.

He said that initiatives like PDM and education are crucial to addressing the insecurity caused by illicit arms.

While acknowledging other opportunities like construction, manufacturing and mining, the President maintained that agriculture remains the most viable path to economic transformation for the majority.

He revealed that the government is also exploring industrial ventures that could generate significant revenue for the country, such as the potential to earn $900 million annually from mining and related activities.

On land conflicts between landowners and miners, the President advocated for coexistence.

“If the two cannot work together, the government will compensate the landowner, allowing mining to proceed without conflict. After mining, the land can be reclaimed,” he explained.

President Museveni further addressed concerns about wildlife destroying crops, assuring residents that measures are underway to compensate affected farmers.

“I will direct the Cabinet to ensure compensation is implemented and consider installing electric fences to protect crops,” he pledged.

In a gesture to empower journalists, the President proposed forming a SACCO to help them diversify income sources beyond their salaries.

He also praised the contribution of scientists in the PDM, highlighting research institutions like the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) and Kituza Nursery Bed for developing improved coffee seeds and other innovations.