“I have faced unimaginable challenges, but God has been my source of strength, keeping me going in school,” said a senior three female student of Oriajin Senior Secondary School in Arua alias Sandra.

She shared her story during a Zoom mentorship session themed, “Igniting Your Dreams Through Resilience,” organized by Airtel Uganda, UNICEF, and Project Girls 4 Girls (G4G) Uganda. Her words, tinged with emotion, resonated deeply with every girl on the call.

Growing up with a physically disabled mother and relying on her uncle for school fees, Sandra (not real names) faced numerous challenges. Despite this, she still thinks a lot about becoming an agricultural officer. “Sometimes I feel like quitting, but I sober up at the thought of making my uneducated mother proud. Sometimes I get lost in worry because of our current financial state. What can I do to keep the focus until I achieve my dream?”

Sandra’s heartfelt question represents the broader challenges faced by girls and boys in the underserved communities of Uganda including, limited access to resources, societal pressures, and the uncertainty of their futures. The mentorship session which brought together over 2,000 schools’ girls from schools under the Airtel – UNICEF digital learning program provided hope and guidance to students navigating life’s complexities while pursuing their dreams.

Speakers from G4G and Airtel Uganda shared their personal experiences of overcoming adversity. Gloria Komukama the G4G Project Coordinator and lawyer by profession emphasized the importance of hope and gratitude in achieving one’s dreams. “Growing up in an orphanage was tough, resources were always limited, and the challenges seemed endless to my young mind. However, through being grateful for the day-to-day provisions, hope built up in me to keep my dream alive. Today I am a lawyer, and I know from experience that finding what to be grateful for will keep you steady on your dreams and not focus on challenges only.”

Marjorie Ntambi, a renowned mentorship coach, offered practical advice to the students. Emphasizing the importance of resilience, she said “everything that has been shared here is possible and it doesn’t matter what school you are in. We might not always have everything we want; however, we can use our current provisions to achieve the future we want.”

The students engaged with the speakers in a question-and-answer session revealing the depth of their struggles and dreams.

Charity Rwabutomize the CSR manager, at Airtel Uganda said “Successful people ride on the shoulders of those who showed them a world of possibilities. Empowered students are unstoppable, and these relatable conversations build confidence in the students that they too can overcome present challenges just like their mentors did.”

Schools in attendance included Spire Primary, St. Mary’s Assumpta, Padibe, Oriajin, Mpara, Kiziranfumbi Secondary Schools among other 120 schools on the program.

The mentorship brought a renewed sense of optimism among students showing the transformative power guiding the young generation through the journey of achieving dreams and becoming catalysts of the progress they desire.

