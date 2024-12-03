Lions Club of Kampala East on Saturday extended free diabetes screening services to over 200 residents of Naguru, a Kampala suburb. The diabetes outreach project is funded by the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF), according to Lions Club coordinator, Lion Resiza Shanti.

“The Lions Club of Kampala East together with members from five other Lions Clubs in Kampala city have held a Diabetes outreach reach in Naguru – Katale area, to screen people for free because diabetes is one of the leading causes of mortality in the country”, said Shanti, while addressing Journalists at the Health camp.

Resiza Shanti added that the Lions Community Diabetes Management Project, which is funded by LCIF has held similar Health Camps in Uganda for many years now.

“About 200 people were screened for blood sugar, BMI and pressure. Many more were sensitized about the danger these diseases cause, which are non-communicable in nature but very devastating once contracted”, added Resiza.

Lion Dr. Dans Naturinda, the LCIF Project Administrator acknowledged the impact it has had on the various communities’ outreach Health camp activities that have taken place, bringing services to people who would otherwise have not been in a position to know their health status.

“The key message rotates about the lifestyle one lives, which emphasizes on proper diets and also routine exercises”, he said.

The exercise, according to Lion Naturinda, is aimed at giving a humanitarian gesture to community residents, who cannot afford to pay for eye glasses and treatment of diabetes.

He said diabetes has turned out to be a silent epidemic in Uganda and called upon Ugandans to join Lions Club to curb the vice.

“The good things we do to others are better than what we do for ourselves,” he added.

Lions Club Kampala East is a member of Lions Clubs of Uganda District 411B whose members are drawn from the entire regions of Uganda.