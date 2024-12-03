The Uganda Energy Credit Capitalization Company (UECCC) will on 5th December 2024 launch the clean energy technologies price subsidy program in Kiboga District. The revelation was made by Mr. Roy Nyamutale Baguma, the UECCC Managing Director while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday.

According to Baguma, the clean energy subsidy program launch will enable Ugandans to embrace use of clean energy and do away with the use of fuels and firewood for cooking and other domestic usage.

He said UECCC is working with 75 companies to realize the dream of clean energy usage by the population. He enumerated the subsidized clean energy equipment and appliances to include; solar lantern prices, which will be discounted by 60 percent and solar systems two lights that will be discounted by 50 percent.

He also said clean cooking solution prices powered by solar, briquettes, ethanol, biogas and liquefied petroleum will be discounted by 30 percent to 50 percent depending on the technology.

“Productive uses of energy equipment such as water pumping, irrigation, refrigeration and cooling, water heating and grain milling will have prices discounted by 60 percent”, he said.

Mr. Baguma added that the only requirement to purchase the discounted products from the selected companies will be a National Identification Card and ability to cover the discounted price.

“Households will be able to take their products home immediately. UECCC intends to undertake countrywide regional sensitization and market awareness activities to ensure maximum publicity of this initiative”, he further pointed out.

Samuel Ocanya, UECCC Clean Energy electricity Program Manager, said they are working with a number of financial institutions to ensure Ugandans access loans for clean energy equipment purchase and installation.

“These include; Centenary Bank, Housing Finance Bank, Finca Uganda and Stanbic Bank plus some microfinance Institutions”, he said. He added that; the Banks are to levy a 15 percent interest rate for loans given out to customers seeking these loans.