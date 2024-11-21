The Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) in partnership with the Anti- Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) is promoting Integrity among civil servants in Nabilatuk District. This Integrity promotion is part of the activities to celebrate the International anti-Corruption Day, funded by the Royal Danish Embassy.

The integrity promotion meeting was held in Nabilatuk District at Nabilatuk Town Council Hall.

Mary Lucy Lokwi, the project officer stated that, they will increase integrity promotion to ensure value for money.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, supported Lucy by stating that Karamoja has been hit by scandal after scandal associated with corruption, and there is a need to promote integrity and ensure value for money.

Anyakun Paul Jovic, the Principal Assistant Secretary, commented on corruption during the meeting, saying that “ The tribalization of corruption needs to be exposed, and they will partner with NGO structures to fight corruption.”

KACC is implementing a number of projects such as the Contract Monitoring System funded by GIZ, the Citizens Engagement on Accountability Project funded by the Royal Danish Embassy, and the National Integrity Awards funded by Actionaid International Uganda.