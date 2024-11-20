President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met journalists from the Teso sub-region, discussing a range of issues affecting the region.

This meeting was part of the Presidential regional assessment tour for Wealth creation and the Parish Development Model ( PDM) in Teso sub-region, held at the State Lodge in Soroti District.

The three-day tour which commenced on Monday , November 18th , 2024 is under the theme: “Securing Your Future Through Wealth Creation and Shared Prosperity” and it aims to address regional challenges and promote economic transformation.

During the meeting, President Museveni commented on some of the irregularities in the PDM.

“I will talk to the Chief Justice and assure him that the country does not belong to the judges and lawyers; it belongs to the people of Uganda. Thieves of PDM should not be given bail. The people cannot cry, and the system does not listen. It cannot happen. They should stay in jail, and even if they steal and refund the money to the beneficiaries, they should still be in jail,”he said.

On the issue of agriculture, President Museveni stressed the importance of embracing irrigation in Teso.

“What is crucial is for the people of Teso to embrace irrigation .The Bible says blessed are those who hunger for the word of God. So, if we get people who are thirsty for irrigation, then the government will ensure it is implemented,” he said.

The President further emphasised the potential of cassava as a key crop in the Teso sub region.

“Cassava, in particular, is a good crop. It is an excellent source of carbohydrates, much better than rice. Personally, I don’t eat rice. I am not Chinese or Indian; I eat cassava. Cassava is a very good source of carbohydrates, and you can even check on the internet how it compares to other foods,” he said.

“But cassava is not just for food; it is also a very important industrial crop because of its starch. Starch is critical for pharmaceutical industries, as much of the tablets people swallow are not medicine but starch. However, it is good starch that carries the medicine in your body.”

He also highlighted the high cost of importing starch for pharmaceutical companies.

“The pharmaceutical companies which are in Kampala , the prices are still high partly because we are still importing starch from other places like India, China, and so on. So, with this cassava, working with the private sector, we are going to process it into starch, and not just that but also the bio-industry like ethanol from cassava. So, it is a very high crop,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance.