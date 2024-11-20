President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reiterated his call to the people of Teso sub region to embrace commercial agriculture with “ekibaro”, as one of the avenues of fighting poverty and creating wealth.

“After analysis, in 1995, I made a countrywide tour and I started explaining our clear line to you. Wealth is to be found in four sectors ; commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT. In our view the nearest sector to our people is agriculture, that is why we told you when I made a tour that please if you can, move into commercial agriculture and when you do so, do it with “ekibaro”,” he said.

The President made the remarks today while addressing the people of Teso during a public rally in Kaberamaido District.

The rally was part of President Museveni’s 3-day wealth creation assessment tour in the Teso sub-region that kicked-off on Monday 18th, November, 2024.

He advised that farmers with small pieces of land should focus on the four acre model type of farming to make quick and high returns.

He said they should grow coffee on one acre, fruits on another acre, pasture for dairy cows, food crops in another acre,then in the backyard they put piggery, poultry and fish ponds for those who are near the wetlands.

“The ones with big land can do cotton, maize, sugarcane, tobacco or cattle ranching,” he stated.

President Museveni further revealed that the people who listened to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) message of wealth creation have managed to flourish.

He added that the government has been coming up with numerous poverty alleviation programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga to help Ugandans uplift their livelihoods.

“With PDM, I can see some people succeeding. I have visited some families. We shall continue adding more money,” he assured.

President Museveni however expressed concern over people who steal the PDM funds.

“I read a report written by ISO about some people who steal PDM funds but they were being handled with kid gloves. They arrest him and give him a Police bond. I have told the Police Commander that I don’t want to hear police bonds to any thief,” he warned.

“If they go to court, they are given bail. I will talk to the Chief Justice, we shall have to stop that also. Then there’s a saying that he has stolen the money, he should refund it. That’s not enough, he will refund but still go to jail.”

President Museveni also emphasised irrigation to increase productivity.

“Irrigation increases the yield per acreage by almost 10 times. So we are all going into irrigation but if we are to go into irrigation then we must change the issue of wetland misuse because we need water for irrigation,”he noted.

“But now we are drying the water with rice growing which is a wrong crop for the swamp.”

Additionally, the President advised that those growing rice in wetlands should shift to a more profitable enterprise- fish farming at the edges of the wetlands.

“We are now moving forward in a planned, calculated, and informed way,” he said.

“We have started with the PDM to see what you want to do, and Emyooga for skills, but with the NRM Members of Parliament, we are going to distribute seedlings and breeding stock. We are also going to set up a centre for breeding and artificial insemination.”

On the other hand, President Museveni cautioned the people of Teso against politics of identity,saying it’s a hindrance to development.

“In the 1960s, we started disagreeing with the UPC, DP and Kabaka Yekka and we started organising under the student movement. Our disagreement was in two areas; we did not agree with the politics of identity based on tribe, religion and gender chauvinism,” he said.

“Because of the poison they brought, they could not build a national police, army, Judiciary, and civil service. That is why there was no peace, security and development.”

He said the NRM government believes in politics of interest that helps Ugandans to have a prosperous life.

“Me as a cattle keeper, my best friend is the one who buys my milk and beef because he is the one who supports my prosperity. And I’m glad to hear that you opened a route to Nakasongola and Busoga because we want that cattle market,” President Museveni urged.

“NRM looks at all people with equal respect. Therefore, from the beginning, for us we talked of prosperity for all.”

The Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo informed the President that they will always be indebted to him as people of Teso for his 3-day tour that saw him sharing with them knowledge on wealth creation and how they can uplift their livelihoods.

She also called upon the people of Teso to remain united and rallied them to support the NRM programs.

“Let us deliberately focus our attention on the livelihood programs including Emyooga, PDM, Women Fund, Youth Fund, the support that the government sends to people with disability and also the support the government sends to older persons to get out of poverty,” the Vice President noted.

The Minister of State for Teso Affairs, Hon. Kenneth Ongalo Obote thanked President Museveni for all the great work the NRM government has done in Teso.

He informed the President that the government programs such as PDM are doing well in the sub region.

“God is our witness that you have done the best you can for Teso, if we fail Teso as leaders, we are the ones to blame, not you,” Hon. Obote said.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Capt. Mike Mukula said the President’s trip to Kaberamaido was very vital and it was going to rekindle the strength and the capacity of the NRM in the district.

“We have a great leader in Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. He has fought very many wars. The primary war in the country for many years was insecurity. Here in Teso, there was total insecurity, Lango was insecure, Acholi, West Nile, Karamoja, were also insecure. The message here is that from the North to the South, East to the West, Uganda is now peaceful,”Capt. Mukula expounded.

“This great fighter has brought peace and security to the country. Let us not take that for granted. Now he is launching one of the biggest battles that mankind is facing in Uganda and that is increasing household incomes to the people of Uganda.”

The Member of Parliament for Kaberamaido County, Hon.

Alfred Edakasi Elalu thanked President Museveni for the infrastructural development in the area.

“We thank you for the continued support towards the health and education Sectors. Despite the challenges we face in our general hospitals, we are aware that you are working to improve them,”he said.

He also thanked the President for the Parish Development Model initiative that has improved the livelihoods of the people of Kaberamaido.

“Your Excellency, the families that have started that journey are making some differences and we believe that as your government continues to roll this out, we will improve more,” the legislator added.

