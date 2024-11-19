KAMPALA. Frank Gashumba, a prominent figure in Kampala, has brought to light the health struggles of James Kabengwa, a journalist with the Daily Monitor who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the United Kingdom.

His family has not commented.

Gashumba, speaking on a popular Kampala FM station, Radio 4 at a program hosted by Almahad Kungu, highlighted the dangers of unnecessary surgeries that many Ugandans fall victim to.

Detailing Kabengwa’s ordeal, Gashumba expressed concern over the mismanaged operations that nearly cost his friend’s life, which took place in a local hospital that he chose not to name. Kabengwa was operated at Mengo hospital by senior consultant Ssebuliba in 2020.

Gashumba emphasized the deceptive practices of some local medical facilities, where patients are misled into believing they require costly surgeries for conditions such as ulcers.

Gashumba revealed that upon Kabengwa’s admission to a UK hospital, medical professionals were astonished and repeatedly inquired about the previous operatios he had undergone in Uganda.

The seriousness of Kabengwa’s situation was evident as he had been treated in an Intensive Care Unit, accumulating a substantial bill of millions of shillings, prompting friends and family to initiate fundraising efforts.

Despite the initial treatment in for years, Kabengwa’s health continued to deteriorate, necessitating his recent decision to seek further medical assistance abroad.

The unfolding story of Kabengwa’s health journey serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of seeking trustworthy medical care and the repercussions of falling prey to misdiagnosis and unnecessary surgical procedures.

Gashumba’s advocacy for informed healthcare decisions resonates with many who have faced similar challenges within the healthcare system.