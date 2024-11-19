During his coveted tour of Bukedi region on a monitoring and mobilisation drive for programs Like PDM, EMYOGA extra to spur economic growth, Prezident Museveni re echoed the 4 acre model gospel with clear cut calculations as a rapid response approach to uproot poverty. Bukedi is the second poorest region in Uganda after Karamoja with a poverty index of 37% two places higher than the national poverty index of 35%. History has it that the economy of Bukedi was anchored on cotton and rice farming by colonialists – a misconception that remains slow killing poison to many today.

The plain truth is that cotton and rice farming aren’t profitable on a small scale as is the case in Bukedi today and that narrative should be corrected.

While addressing Bukedi leaders at Butaleja on 9/11/2024 and Kamuge public rally, on 10/11/2024, the President candidly put it that cotton farming is not profitable on small and fragmented pieces of land which is the case in Bukedi today, arguing farmers that this will only accelerate poverty.

President Museven called for embracing of the 4 acre model as a rapid response approach to poverty eradication involving adoption of many projects like growing food crops for livelihood on one acre, coffee or cocoa on another acre, one other acre for citrus fruit, another acre of pasture for dairy cattle and poultry in the backyard of homesteads or farm headquarters.

This approach reinforced by prevailing government noble intervention programs like PDM, EMYOGA UWEP extra when properly embraced with available tools and techniques can truly unlock sustainable wealth creation and maximize economic growth. This possibility is substantiated by the undeniable fact that PDM and EMYOGA are tailored to addressing unique needs, challenges and opportunities of different people in communities to ensure that local actions are prioritized and genuinely aligned with government efforts. This would be a big step taken towards social economic transformation thus pulling people from great depth of poverty to greater heights of prosperity.

The president takes merit for cautioning people against improper rice farming and misuse of wetlands with testimonies by rice farmers proving that one can hardly earn 5 millions from an acre of rice in a year thus confirming that rice farming on small pieces of land isn’t viable.

In the Asian Pacific region where 90% of rice is grown and consumed, the pattern of farming has changed from small scale to large scale and rice is grown in schemes of thousands of hectares of land across several Asian Pacific countries unlike in Bukedi with small fragmented pieces of land. CASSMAN and PINGALI- agricultural research firms report of 2022 noted that rice is shrinking, due to industrialization, urbanization and crop diversification – facts that have to be seriously checked in Bukedi by experts for it to be profitable.

Fish farmers in limoto wetland of Pallisa testified that they get more than 60 millions in 8 months from one acre where they could hardly get 5 millions in a year of rice farming.

Mr. Mulondo a model farmer in Kamonkoli – Budaka stated that he gets more than 300 millions from fish farming in 8 months. It’s crystal clear that improper rice farming is self cheating to most farmers. To many in Bukedi viewing rice as an economic lifeline, the president’s message comes at the right time Sufficing to note that the earlier people rise up to the president’s message the better.

In 2021 the MP for Budaka constituency Hon waako Arthur Mboizi was faulted by locals for initiating an alternative livelihood project to rice farming in wetland areas of Tademeri- Irabi on the Namatala and Manafa river belt in Budaka District worthy billions of money. The communities rejected the project due to a narrative that Bukedi should be committed or convicted to cotton and rice farming thus missing a golden opportunity for socio – economic transformation and environmental conservation. Because cotton and rice farming are not viable on a small scale and unprofitable, the president’s caution against them is a correct and right message to the people at the right time.

The president argued the people to stick to clear calculations, proper tools and techniques like irrigation while going for these projects. The profitable project of fish farming is less tiresome yet environmentally friendly as it conserves the environment for other agricultural projects with predictable and reliable rainfall.

Bukedi – a region at the foot of mountain Elgon is gifted by abundant water and land resources which when harnessed with proper tools and techniques using the 4 acre model approach can lead to more effective and relevant solutions that can truly benefit people economically.

The writer is a Deputy R.C.C for Bardege-layibi Division of Gulu city and District Youth league chairperson of Budaka.