Mr. Joseph Ijara, the proprietor of Teifa Farm in Kakusi cell, Serere District , today shared an inspiring journey of resilience and success, proving that with the right mindset and determination, transformative change is possible.

From a humble beginning as a taxi driver to leading a diversified agricultural enterprise, Mr. Ijara’s story exemplifies the potential of practical action.

Mr. Ijara shared his inspirational life story today during President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s visit at his home in Serere District , Teso Sub- Region as a model farmer for the 4-acre model farm.

The President is currently undertaking a regional wealth creation assessment tour in the Teso sub-region.

“It all started 11 years ago. At the time, I was working as a taxi driver in Soroti. One day, I heard that the President was holding a rally in Soroti to celebrate International Youth Day. Out of curiosity, I attended,” Mr. Ijara said.

“The President spoke passionately about the 4-acre model and strategies to improve household income. That message sparked something in me.”

Shortly after the rally, Mr. Ijara’s life took an unexpected turn.

“I was fired from my taxi job, and at first, I felt angry and uncertain,” he recounted.

“But I owned 2.5 acres of inherited land and had a few local chickens. Inspired by the President’s words, I decided to take a risk. I bought a small incubator and began expanding my local chicken farm. Before long, I had 1,500 chickens,” he noted.

Despite this progress, he soon faced another challenge; the income from local chickens was not enough.

“I transitioned to layer chickens, and the earnings from selling eggs allowed me to invest in dairy farming. I started with four cows, and through artificial insemination and veterinary support, my herd grew rapidly,”he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought unforeseen difficulties but also new opportunities.

“During the pandemic, soap prices soared to 7,000 shillings per bar in Serere. I saw the need and decided to act. I sold off my non-laying chickens and bought a soap-making machine. After receiving training in Kampala, I returned and taught my staff how to produce soap. That’s how our soap project began,” Mr. Ijara explained.

Today, Teifa Farm spans 35 acres and has diversified into multiple sectors.

“Our dairy cows produce 319 litres of milk per day, with nearly 200 litres used for yoghurt production. We also make ghee,” Mr. Ijara shared.

“I want to assure every Ugandan that the President’s 4-acre model works. You need to listen, apply the advice, and be determined.”

Mr. Ijara’s experience highlights that wealth does not require vast land.

“Start from where you are, don’t wait for someone else to step in. The President’s message changed my mindset, and that made all the difference,” he urged.

“Today, I earn an annual net income of sh500 million to sh600 million from my projects. Losing my job as a taxi driver felt unfair then, but now I am grateful because it pushed me to this path.”

To his fellow Ugandans, Mr. Ijara emphasised the power of action.

“Many people hear the President’s message but don’t put it into practice. If you don’t apply what you learn, it won’t become a reality. I acted on it, and it has changed my life,” he said.

He said that Teifa Farm’s growth has also positively impacted the community.

“I now employ 38 people and have trained farmers in value addition, cattle management, and soap-making. I’m proud to say I’ve become a disciple of the President’s message of self-sufficiency, and I’m spreading it,” Mr. Ijara stated.

“Changing people’s mindsets is hard, but once they shift, progress follows. Thank you, Your Excellency, for your inspiration. Your message works. It’s not rocket science—it’s about taking practical steps and being determined. I am proof that with the right mindset, any Ugandan can thrive,” he remarked.

On his part, President Museveni shared insights on the impact of the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s economic strategies, drawing parallels between leadership and the practice of medicine.

President Museveni emphasised that effective leadership requires precise diagnosis and tailored prescriptions for solutions.

“Leadership is like medicine. A medical doctor examines a patient and makes a diagnosis. If it is correct, the prescribed treatment will heal the patient. This is what the NRM has been doing since our student days,”he said.

The President insisted that success is achievable through sound analysis and strategic action.

He expressed concern about the shortcomings of Uganda’s early independence leaders, pointing out that God expects leaders to use their opportunities to benefit the people.

President Museveni also described how the NRM’s leadership focused on practical solutions.

“By the time we came into power, Uganda was suffering from tribal and sectarian politics. We asked: how can you build a strong army or institutions based on tribal divisions? Our goal was to build a united country with clear development strategies,”he said.

One key issue identified was land fragmentation.

“Uganda had plenty of land, but it was being divided among family members, reducing productivity. If we do not address land fragmentation, future generations will face challenges,”he noted.

Drawing inspiration from the parable of the sower, President Museveni spoke about how the NRM’s ideas took root in different ways.

“Some seeds fell on barren ground, but others, like those in Serere, fell on fertile soil,” he said, referencing Joseph Ijara’s success story.

“Ijara started with only 2.5 acres and is now earning millions,”he said.

The President elaborated on the two types of agriculture that NRM promotes: extensive and intensive.

“If you have vast land, you can engage in extensive agriculture, like growing cotton or maize. But for those with four acres or less, intensive agriculture is crucial.”

President Museveni’s recommendations for small-scale farmers included high-value crops and livestock.

“For families with limited land, I propose one acre for coffee, one acre for fruits, one acre for pasture for dairy, and the fourth acre for food crops,” he outlined.

“In the backyard, you can raise poultry and pigs, and for those near water, fish farming is ideal. These activities are high-value and in demand locally, regionally, and internationally, If properly implemented, even those with four acres or less can achieve prosperity,”he emphasised.

Highlighting the real-world impact, President Museveni praised Ijara’s journey from being a taxi driver to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

“He listened, acted, and is now reaping the benefits. To those who complain about job scarcity, I say: follow Ijara’s example. Apply what we teach, and you will see results.”

“I am glad to see disciples of my economic gospel. This is proof that with determination and strategic choices, any Ugandan can thrive,”the President noted.

The Rt. Hon. Anitah Among, Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, expressed her deep gratitude for the government’s transformative development initiatives, particularly the Parish Development Model (PDM), which she believes will significantly uplift the lives of people in Teso region.

Rt. Hon. Among highlighted the pivotal role of PDM in combating poverty and providing sustainable solutions for rural communities.

“I want to begin by thanking the government for the Parish Development Model,”Rt. Hon. Among said.

“The President’s emphasis on leveraging resources to fight poverty is starting to bear fruit, and we are seeing the positive impacts of these efforts here in Teso. The parliament has allocated a budget for PDM, and it’s a step in the right direction,”she added.

The speaker also acknowledged the broader political support for the initiative, noting that even opposition members had come to appreciate the value of such a nationwide effort.

“We never imagined that such a broad initiative would receive support from all sides,” she remarked.

“This is a testament to our collective commitment to the growth and development of Uganda,”she noted.

One of the major challenges for the people of Teso has been the lack of breeding centres, which are essential for improving the quality of cattle, a mainstay for the region’s pastoralist communities.

Rt. Hon. Among praised the government’s plan to establish these centres.

“We are cattle keepers, but we don’t have even one breeding centre in Teso. The government’s initiative to establish breeding centres here will make a huge difference. We are truly grateful for this effort.”

She also credited the peace and stability in the region as essential factors that have enabled residents to prosper.

“We are deeply thankful for the peace and conducive environment that the government has provided,” Rt. Hon. Among noted.

Teso Sub-region comprises 10 Districts, namely; Soroti, Kumi, Bukedea, Ngora, Serere, Kaberamaido, Amuria, Kapelebyong, Katakwi and Kalaki. It also has 01 City and 01 Municipality; Soroti City and Kumi Municipality.

In attendance were also Capt. Mike Mukula, the National Resistance Movement Vice chairperson-Eastern Uganda ,Hon. Peter Ogwang, the State Minister in charge of Sports , Hon. Hellen Odoa, the Minister of State for Fisheries and Woman Member of Parliament for Serere, among others.