As schools break for the long holiday stretching into early February next year, parents and guardians face the critical task of ensuring their children’s safety and well-being.

While stocking up on food and providing entertainment may seem sufficient, experts warn that these measures alone can not replace the vital counsel and guidance that only parents can offer.

The holiday period is notorious for increased cases of child abuse, exploitation, and trafficking.

Senior Presidential Advisor (SPA) in charge of Poverty Alleviation for Busoga, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule has sounded the alarm, emphasizing that most abuses occur during this time.

She says predators, often unscropolus wealthy individuals, target vulnerable children, especially girls, for sexual exploitation.

Music concert organizers, known for their risqué performances, also pose a significant threat.

Known for her insightful quotes on parenting and self-esteem, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule uses the powerful metaphor of Dr. Charles Schulze to convey the importance of nurturing the child’s self-esteem

“…parents need to fill a child’s bucket of self-esteem so high that the rest of the world cannot poke enough holes to drain it dry…” she said, explaining that a child’s self-esteem as a bucket that needs to be filled with positive experiences, affirmations, and love.

She pointed out risks associated with unsupervised holiday activities, including exploitation by predators of irresponsible wealthy individuals who target tender age children for sexual exploitation.

Others often fall prey to human traffickers or abusers and exposure to lewd songs, nude dances, and intoxication at music concerts so common during the long holidays.

Mrs. Mutyabule urges parents to dedicate quality time to their children, listening to their stories and understanding their needs and challenges.

This, she emphasizes, is crucial in addressing the root causes of potential issues rather than just treating symptoms.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule also cautions parents against overemphasizing material success at the expense of their children’s emotional well-being.

Quoting from the Book of Ecclesiastes 2:17-26 and 5:10-12, she warns that excessive pursuit of wealth and status can be meaningless, unsatisfying, and fleeting

Like Ugandans always say ‘…balancing the boat’, Mrs. Mutyabule’s wisdom serves to remind parents that true prosperity encompasses more than material wealth.

By finding balance and nurturing their children’s emotional and spiritual growth, parents can build a lasting legacy, she counsels parents to have effective contingency planning as an essential move in ensuring children’s safety during the holiday period.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule has also emphasized the importance of integrating rich Busoga cultural norms and values with Biblical and Koranic teachings to guide children.

This holistic approach will foster responsible and useful citizenship because academic excellence alone is insufficient without personal ethics, discipline, and character, which are essential for long-term success.

“…It is not enough to boast about good grades and degrees if our children lack the moral fibre to navigate life’s challenges. Let us raise a generation that excels academically and morally…”, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule stresses.

She also emphasizes the need for parents and guardians to introduce skills development early in children’s lives.

This approach, inspired by China and other developed nations, fosters job creation and self-sufficiency.

“…most of our children can not fix simple carpentry issues or even stitching their own torn clothes or buttons because they only think of wearing suits and sitting in big air-conditioned offices…”, she laments.

Mrs. Mutyabule points out that Busoga is blessed with numerous role models who can inspire the younger generation to strive for greatness.

These influential leaders include HRH William Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula IV, the Kyabazinga, and Dr. Joseph Muvawala, head of the National Planning Authority (NPA), among others.

Other notable figures she mentions are Dr. Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe, the first female Vice President in Africa, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, 20-year Deputy Speaker and Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament, Dr Victoria Ssekitoleko, Rt Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba, former NRM Secretary General, Milly Babirye Babalanda, current Minister for the Presidency.

The list cannot be complete without the names of Prof Dr Mohammed Lubega, Hajji Noor Ahmed Osman, Hajji Faruk Kirunda, Hajji Umar Bongo, Daudi Migereko, Hajjat Isanga Nakadama and several others who continue to lift Busoga’s flag high.

These exceptional individuals demonstrate the qualities of patience, ethics, and hard work that Mrs Mutyabule encourages the youth to emulate.

By looking up to these role models, children can develop the skills and mindset necessary to become future leaders and replace them upon retirement or death.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule, a celebrated retired headteacher, notes that the presence of such leaders underscores Busoga’s potential for growth and development.

The Busoga region’s rich cultural heritage and history of promoting unity and participation also contribute to its potential for success.