KAMPALA — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) has dismissed recent reports by the Red Pepper and Phoenix Online as “baseless allegations” concerning Commissioner Honey Malinga’s retirement plans. The reports, dated October 21, 2024, claimed that Malinga refused to take leave or prepare for retirement, allegations MEMD describes as “inaccurate” and “aimed at misleading the public.”

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry, Commissioner Honey Malinga, a public servant with over 30 years of experience, is well aware of the Public Service Standing Orders and has already initiated his formal retirement process, due to be completed at the end of 2024. “The allegations that Mr. Malinga refused to go on leave are entirely false,” MEMD stated, emphasizing that he has consistently adhered to public service policies throughout his career.

The Ministry further refuted claims that Malinga hindered younger officers’ progress, highlighting his efforts in mentoring and preparing future leaders within the Department of Petroleum Exploration, Development, and Production since 1997. MEMD underscored that Malinga has never sought to extend his term or positioned himself as indispensable in the sector.

“The Ministry assures the public that the transition within the Department of Petroleum will be handled transparently, as part of our succession planning strategy,” the statement read, adding that the Ministry remains focused on stability and growth in Uganda’s energy sector.

The Ministry urged the public to disregard the claims, calling on media outlets to fact-check stories to prevent misinformation. Further inquiries can be directed to Dr. Patricia Litho, Assistant Commissioner for Communication at MEMD, via email at plitho@memd.or.ug.