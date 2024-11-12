The Celebrations for Anti-Corruption day are set to begin in the Karamoja Sub region for three weeks.

According to Dr. Ayub Mukisa (Ph.D),the Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), they have partnered with the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) to conduct various activities in Napak, Moroto, Nabilatuk and Nakapiripirit districts .

“These activities will be funded by the Royal Danish Embassy. The planned activities include Barazas’ District Integrity Promotion Forums (DIPF), radio talk shows and discussions among citizens on innovative ways to combating corruption,” Dr. Mukisa said.

The International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) is celebrated on 9th December each year. This year’s theme is: “Enhancing Avenues for Youth Participation in the War Against Corruption.”

“The campaign aims to highlight the important role young people play in fighting corruption in the Karamoja Sub region. With funding from GIZ and the Royal Danish Embassy, KACC has been monitoring various projects related to education, health, and infrastructure,” he added.

Karamoja is an area where corruption has frequently been reported, and KACC’s intervention is valuable for improving the lives and livelihoods of the people in the region.