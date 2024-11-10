In a significant move to safeguard distressed Ugandan migrant workers in the Middle East, Uganda’s State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Hon. Esther Davinia Anyakun, and Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, have embarked on a comprehensive diaspora mapping initiative to document cases and expedite repatriation efforts.

Since their arrival in Riyadh on November 1, the two officials have collaborated with Saudi authorities, leading to the release and return of scores of Ugandan workers previously held in detention or deportation centers. “Over 200 migrant workers have been repatriated in a phased approach,” said Ambassador Walusimbi. “A flight carrying repatriated workers has landed daily at Entebbe since our arrival.”

Walusimbi highlighted that Ugandan authorities are in active discussions with governments across the Gulf region, aiming to address the dire working and living conditions that many Ugandans face. Following successes in Saudi Arabia, the team plans to extend its efforts to UAE, Jordan, and Iran, among other destinations.

“The documented cases of distressed Ugandans, particularly domestic workers, necessitate a swift and coordinated repatriation and reintegration process,” Walusimbi noted, urging Ugandans to avoid illegal recruiters who lure them into exploitative conditions. Hosting over 200,000 Ugandan migrant workers, Saudi Arabia remains the primary destination, with approximately 720 Ugandans detained across the kingdom on charges ranging from theft to trafficking.

By January 2025, the government expects to have repatriated over 742 distressed migrant workers from Saudi Arabia alone. “President Museveni’s administration is dedicated to protecting Ugandan workers abroad,” Walusimbi reassured, emphasizing ongoing negotiations to ensure the safe and humane return of every Ugandan in distress.

Moreover, the Ugandan team is exploring better-skilled job opportunities for migrant workers. “Alongside Minister Anyakun, we’re also seeking improved roles for those struggling with contract issues or adverse conditions,” Walusimbi added.

As part of these efforts, Uganda’s government is intensifying oversight and tightening labor migration regulations to ensure that Ugandans abroad can work safely and securely. “Our Diaspora communities should know that we are committed to enhancing safer, regulated labor migration opportunities,” Walusimbi affirmed.

With over 1,000 Ugandans currently detained across the Middle East – including 720 in Saudi Arabia, 180 in Dubai, and 62 in Qatar – Uganda’s proactive stance signals a renewed commitment to protecting its citizens, both at home and abroad.