During a press briefing with journalists from Bukedi sub region held today at Mbale State Lodge in Mbale City , President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni emphasised the critical role of Local Council (LC) leaders in monitoring and supervising government programs, particularly the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Highlighting the importance of grassroot accountability, the President who is currently on a performance assessment tour on PDM in Bukedi sub region, reminded Ugandans that local leaders are elected to serve the people’s interests and oversee proper use of government funds.

President Museveni also addressed concerns over cases of misappropriation of PDM funds, asserting that such issues could be minimised if communities were more vigilant about electing leaders who prioritise accountability.

He noted that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government established the LC system to empower communities to elect representatives who are committed to local needs, contrasting it with a reliance on public service officials who may lack local accountability. He especially urged LC3 and LC5 chairpersons to take active roles in protecting government funds.

The President also addressed environmental concerns, specifically the issue of wetland encroachment in Bukedi Subregion. Acknowledging that some communities may have been misled into farming within wetlands, he announced that the government will compensate affected residents. After resettlement to the edges of swamps, they will be encouraged to transition from rice farming to fish farming, which preserves wetland ecosystems and allows for sustainable water use through irrigation.

President Museveni further expressed confidence that this approach will restore the wetlands while supporting local livelihoods.

Additionally, President Museveni urged cultural leaders to respect their boundaries, cautioning that interference in government matters could lead to conflicts between cultural institutions and the state.

Looking forward, the President pledged to increase funding for the PDM as tax revenue grows, which will further enable communities to access economic opportunities.

He also highlighted the many success stories among PDM beneficiaries, acknowledging the need for more media coverage to showcase these achievements and inspire other communities.