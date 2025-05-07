It was a Send-Off Poignant with Love, Courage, and Grandeur. May 6, 2025. Kampala stood still as Sudhir Ruparelia, Uganda’s business magnate, led a heart-wrenching yet magnificent send-off for his only son, Rajiv Ruparelia, at the Hindu Crematorium in Lugogo.

Rajiv, a 35-year-old dynamo whose life was tragically cut short in a car crash on May 3, was mourned with a ceremony that wove together profound love, unwavering courage, and a grandeur befitting his vibrant legacy. Sudhir, joined by his wife Jyotsna, daughters Meera and Sheena, and a vast community of mourners, crafted a farewell that honored Rajiv’s spirit with dignity and reverence, leaving an indelible mark on all who witnessed it.

Love in Every Gesture

The depth of Sudhir’s love for Rajiv was palpable in every detail of the funeral. From the moment of Rajiv’s passing, Sudhir opened his Kololo residence for an open vigil, inviting mourners from all walks of life—business leaders, politicians, and ordinary citizens—to share in the family’s grief. This act of inclusivity reflected a father’s desire to honor his son’s universal appeal, as Rajiv was known for his warmth and ability to connect with everyone, from corporate executives to the humblest staff.

Sudhir’s decision to personally carry Rajiv’s casket as a pallbearer was a heart-rending symbol of a father’s devotion, a final act of bearing his son’s weight in life and death. Riding in the hearse, prominently positioned in front, Sudhir accompanied Rajiv through the family’s properties, a poignant journey that celebrated their shared legacy within the Ruparelia Group.

At the crematorium, the family’s participation in Hindu rituals, including the circling of the body, was a tender farewell, culminating in their statement, “Om Shanti,” a prayer for Rajiv’s soul to find peace. These acts, steeped in love, spoke of a bond that transcended loss.

Courage Amidst Unimaginable Grief

Sudhir’s courage in the face of sudden tragedy was nothing short of extraordinary. Rajiv’s death, caused by a collision with unmarked concrete barriers, was a brutal shock—a vibrant life extinguished just days after he returned from London, his final social media post capturing the joy of his three-year-old daughter. Yet, Sudhir, despite the raw pain, remained a pillar of strength. He greeted mourners with composure, his calm demeanor a testament to his resolve to honor Rajiv with dignity.

During the cremation, Sudhir spoke briefly but powerfully, recalling the son he had raised and nurtured for 35 years, a man whose entrepreneurial spirit transformed Victoria University and revitalized Uganda’s motorsport scene. His ability to lead the ceremony, even as grief threatened to overwhelm, inspired those around him. Posts on X echoed this sentiment, with one user writing, “Dr. Sudhir’s strength in mourning his son is a lesson in grace under pressure.”

Sudhir’s courage was not just personal but communal, as he held space for a nation to grieve alongside his family.

Grandeur in Tribute

The send-off was a spectacle of grandeur, meticulously organized to reflect Rajiv’s larger-than-life presence. The ceremony drew hundreds, from high-profile figures like Minister Jim Muhwezi to everyday Ugandans, all united in their respect for Rajiv’s contributions.

Condolences from leaders like Speaker Anita Among who also delivered President Museveni’s message and opposition figure Bobi Wine underscored his national impact, while the delay of the cremation to accommodate international relatives spoke to the global reach of his influence.

The procession through Ruparelia Group properties was a symbolic nod to Rajiv’s role in expanding the family empire, a fitting tribute to his business acumen. The Hindu rituals, performed with precision, added a layer of spiritual magnificence, their symbolism resonating deeply with attendees. Sudhir’s respect for every mourner, regardless of status, mirrored Rajiv’s own humility, ensuring the event was as inclusive as it was grand. The crematorium, filled with floral tributes and the collective prayers of a diverse crowd, became a stage for a farewell that celebrated Rajiv’s philanthropy, vision, and infectious energy.

A Lasting Legacy

Sudhir Ruparelia’s send-off for Rajiv was a masterclass in mourning with purpose. It was a ceremony that balanced raw emotion with disciplined reverence, personal loss with communal unity, and quiet grief with public celebration. The love poured into every ritual, the courage displayed in every step, and the grandeur woven into every moment ensured that Rajiv’s departure was as impactful as his life.

As the flames rose at Lugogo, they carried not just a son’s memory but a father’s promise to keep his legacy alive. For Sudhir and his family, this was more than a farewell—it was a testament to a life well-lived and a love that will endure forever.