The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is grappling with internal discord in Kisoro District, as the district party chairperson, Dr. Philemon Mateke, openly disputes the legitimacy of the party’s flag bearer, Rose Kabagyeni, in the upcoming Woman Member of Parliament by-election. Mateke, a long-time NRM figure in the district and father of the late former State Minister of Defence,Sarah Mateke, has claimed that Kabagyeni’s victory was imposed on them following a flawed primary process. This rift has left the party fractured at a critical time, raising concerns about its once-solid grasp on the district’s political landscape.

During a recent emergency meeting held by the Kisoro NRM executive committee, attended by only 8 of the 12 committee members, leaders discussed strategies to support Kabagyeni’s campaign. Yet, notably absent from this meeting was Mateke himself, who has been vocal about his disapproval of Kabagyeni as the party’s candidate. In his absence, the committee focused on exploring viable ways to promote the party’s official flag bearer in the upcoming November 14 by-election, despite Mateke’s outspoken criticism.

Allegations of Irregularities in NRM Primaries

Mateke’s disapproval stems from claims of irregularities during the party primaries. According to him, the election, which was overseen by NRM’s Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, was marred by discrepancies that questioned the validity of the results. Kabagyeni narrowly won the primaries, defeating her closest opponent, Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, by a margin of 744 votes. However, Mateke argues that procedural flaws tainted this outcome, effectively forcing Kabagyeni upon the district without due representation of party members’ interests.

“Rose Kabagyeni was imposed on us,” Mateke stated recently, expressing his belief that the candidate does not reflect the will of Kisoro’s NRM supporters. This stance has fueled further division within the district’s NRM ranks, with some leaders aligning with Mateke’s objections and others attempting to unify behind the party’s flag bearer for the sake of maintaining a united front.

A Legacy and Family Ties in Question

Mateke’s prominent family legacy in Kisoro adds a layer of complexity to this unfolding political drama. He is the father of the late Sarah Mateke, who served as Uganda’s State Minister for security until her untimely death earlier this year. Dr. Mateke’s influence in Kisoro has long been a cornerstone of the NRM’s strength in the region, and his current stance against Kabagyeni places him in direct opposition to his own party’s electoral process.

His influence, however, could sway public opinion, as local NRM supporters are accustomed to following his guidance. With Mateke’s refusal to endorse Kabagyeni, many in the district are left questioning the future of NRM’s unity and political strength in Kisoro.

A Divided Party Struggles to Rally Behind Its Flag Bearer

Joseph Kanyabugoyi, the general secretary of Kisoro NRM, has condemned the lack of unity within the party, calling it detrimental to NRM’s historic standing in the district. He openly criticized certain leaders, including Dr. Mateke, for not endorsing Kabagyeni, and accused Bukimbiri County MP Eddie Kwizera Wa Gahungu and NRM Vice Chairperson Ndikuyeze Ramathan of failing to stand behind the party’s chosen candidate. Kanyabugoyi expressed frustration over the resistance, recalling the party’s efforts in rallying behind Kwizera in his recent by-election.

“We as a party rallied for support for Kwizera, working tirelessly to secure his victory. But now, when Kabagyeni is our flag bearer, these leaders refuse to support her,” Kanyabugoyi lamented.

“You can’t be a member of NRM and a leader on the party ticket and go against its policy.”

In response to the criticism, Kwizera defended himself, dismissing Kanyabugoyi’s comments as “loose talk” and challenging the need to actively campaign for Kabagyeni.

“Who told you that I’m not supporting the NRM candidate? Speak what you know. I am a flag bearer, Kabagyeni is a flag bearer, and supporting her doesn’t mean I carry her on my head,” Kwizera retorted, arguing that each leader’s approach to campaigning can vary.

For his part, Ndikuyeze Ramathan, the NRM vice chairperson, has vacillated on his stance, initially calling for unity behind Kabagyeni but later asserting that he would remain neutral in the election. Ramathan has publicly urged the candidates to maintain peace, saying, “All the candidates belong to NRM. We want them to harmonize because we are all one family. We don’t want bloodshed in Kisoro.”

Campaigns Begin Amidst Internal Struggles

As the November 14 election date approaches, Kabagyeni and her five challengers are actively campaigning across the district. Kabagyeni, despite facing lukewarm support from certain NRM leaders, has committed to advocating for development projects that address the needs of Kisoro’s residents. She has focused on mobilizing government resources to benefit local communities, championing education, healthcare, and gender empowerment initiatives.

In Nyakabande Sub County, Kabagyeni received praise from Nyakabande LC5 Councilor Maniraguha Godfrey for her efforts in securing community access to Gitundwe Wetland.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, who contested and lost the NRM primaries, is also making a strong case for herself, emphasizing the need for improved infrastructure, healthcare, and educational facilities. Akifeza, who has garnered support from Kisoro district speaker Amos Hakizimana, held rallies in Nkuringo and Rubuguri, where she highlighted residents’ longstanding struggles with poor road networks and healthcare facilities.

The other candidates in the race represent a range of opposition parties, marking a significant shift in Kisoro’s traditionally NRM-dominated political landscape. Candidates from NUP, UPC, FDC, and PPP are also actively campaigning, signaling the potential for an unpredictable outcome given the internal divisions within the NRM.

Outlook and Implications for NRM in Kisoro

As the by-election approaches, the NRM’s internal discord threatens to erode its influence in Kisoro, a district where it has long been a dominant force. With Dr. Mateke’s continued disapproval of Kabagyeni and other leaders expressing reluctance to actively support her, the party’s chances of maintaining a united front appear increasingly slim. The absence of Kisoro’s NRM chairperson from critical meetings further underscores the extent of the rift, leaving the party vulnerable to losing ground to opposition candidates.

This unusual division within the Kisoro NRM highlights deeper challenges facing the party, as it contends with leadership disputes, conflicting loyalties, and the pressures of competing in a rapidly shifting political environment. The outcome of the by-election on November 14 will likely have lasting implications for the NRM’s standing in Kisoro, with the potential to reshape the district’s political landscape and influence the party’s strategy in future elections.