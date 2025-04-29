Kampala Parents School Celebrates New Prefects at Swearing-In Ceremony, Minister Balaam Lauds Commitment to Excellence

KAMPALA, UGANDA – On April 29, 2025, the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Dr. Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, attended the swearing-in ceremony for new prefects at Kampala Parents School, joined by parents, teachers, pupils, and school management. The event highlighted the school’s dedication to democracy, academic excellence, and pupil welfare, deeply impressing the minister.

Dr. Barugahara conveyed warm greetings from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, the Minister for Education and Sports, who expressed their support for the school’s role in shaping Uganda’s future leaders.

“The commitment to democracy, academic excellence, and pupil welfare at Kampala Parents School is truly commendable,” he stated, praising the democratic selection of prefects for fostering responsibility and leadership.

The minister congratulated the incoming prefects, who pledged to serve with integrity, and the outgoing cabinet for their remarkable achievements. He extended special appreciation to the school’s owner, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, for his unwavering commitment to the education of children in Uganda. “Dr. Ruparelia’s investment has elevated Kampala Parents School and significantly enriched Uganda’s educational landscape,” Dr. Barugahara noted, recognizing his broader contributions through the Ruparelia Group.

Kampala Parents School, a beacon of holistic education, continues to nurture disciplined and ambitious leaders.

Parents and teachers echoed the minister’s sentiments, expressing pride in the school’s role in shaping well-rounded individuals. Dr. Barugahara, a strong advocate for youth empowerment, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting educational initiatives, aligning with the First Lady’s vision for education.

As the new prefects took their oaths, the ceremony concluded with renewed purpose, inspired by a shared vision of education as a cornerstone for Uganda’s future. Dr. Barugahara’s call for continued investment in schools like Kampala Parents resonated, promising further collaboration between the government and educational stakeholders.